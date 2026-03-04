Nelson News

Province still not committed to fully protect inland ferry services: letter

Photo: File Inland ferries in the West Kootenay won't be declared an essential service, according to the latest letter from the province to the regional district.

Ask and you shall receive, an answer, at least.

An answer came from the province on designating the inland ferry service in the region as an essential service — which the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors asked for in January — and it was a diplomatic “no.”

The letter asked the province to ensure all inland ferry communities who rely solely on the ferry for access to their community are entitled to the same legal status as roads, highways, and bridges to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the community served.

In a letter on Jan. 23, the RDCK asked the province to require the B.C. Labour Relations Code to include the need for the B.C. Labour Relations Board (BCLRB) to consider the impacts to mental health and welfare, in addition to those on physical health and safety, “before it can allow disruption to the access B.C. residents have to the essential services upon which they rely.”

The RDCK letter asked for the research to be entrenched into the Code to ensure essential service levels were paramount in any BCLRB decision.

“Through the implementation of meaningful consultation with communities, including soliciting feedback from community groups, the BCLRB can gain valuable insight into the impact any service reduction will have on our residents that rely on inland ferries for access to both routine and essential services,” the letter stated.

“In labour disputes, the human element is sometimes overlooked, and by having direct input from those who use these services on a more-than-daily basis, much like a highway, the BCLRB can incorporate this critical component into its decision-making process.”

Minister of Transportation and Transit, Mike Farnworth, wrote that the province recognized inland ferries as “critical" components of B.C.’s transportation network, but was noncommittal on the RDCK's request.

“These services receive the same protections as other provincial infrastructure, including highways, bridges and transit systems,” he said. “In the event of labour disputes, essential service levels on inland ferries, highways, bridges and transit systems are determined by the Labour Relations Board under the Labour Relations Code.”

The West Kootenay routes were embroiled in months-long job action and stalled contract negotiations between the B.C. General Employee’s Union (BCGEU) and its employer, Western Pacific Marine.

The RDCK wanted to see provincial legislation created that inland ferry services are categorized as essential services for the residents of B.C. This would include essential service orders for daily sailings of the Kootenay Lake, Glade cable, Harrop cable, Needles cable, Arrow Park cable and Upper Arrow Lake ferries.