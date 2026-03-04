Nelson News

Remains of man last seen in August 2024 found north of Nelson

Human remains found

Photo: File The investigation into the disappearance of Christopher Ward Newton has been concluded, the NPD reported late Tuesday.

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed that human remains found in an area north of Nelson belong to Christopher Newton, the Nelson Police Department (NPD) reported late Tuesday.

The last known sighting of Newton was in August of 2024 in Nelson’s downtown core, an NPD police report on Jan. 4 stated. Newton was reported missing in January of 2025.

During the investigation human remains were located in an area north of Nelson. Nelson RCMP were advised and began an investigation.

On March 3, the B.C. Coroners Service advised the NPD that the remains were determined to belong to Newton, effectively closing the missing person investigation.

“The Nelson Police Department has concluded its investigation into the disappearance of Christopher Newton,” said NPD Sgt. Dan Markevich, in a statement.

“The Nelson Police Department would like to thank the public and our partner agencies for their assistance throughout the investigation. At the request of family no other details will be provided by the Nelson Police Department.”