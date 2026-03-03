Nelson News

Regional district applies for $1 million to advance Campbell Field ‘re-imagination’ project

Campbell Field can opened

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons An application will be submitted to the Community Works fund for $1 million for the Campbell Field 're-imagination' project.

The development of Campbell Field is back on the front burner for the regional district.

An application has been approved by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board for submission to the Community Works (formerly Gas Tax) funded projects for $1 million for the Campbell Field Re-imagination project for electoral area H.

Campbell Field is an 8.6-acre (3.5-hectare) site located near Playmor Junction in the Slocan Valley, adjacent to the Slocan Valley Rail Trail and close to Brent Kennedy Elementary and Mount Sentinel Secondary School.

The RDCK acquired the property from the South Slocan Sports Association in 2016 with a commitment to maintain its recreational purpose.

“The project outcome will be to finalize the scope of what is possible at Campbell Field for a small park development within the budget of $1 million and to construct the TBD functional park amenities,” noted a report to the rural affairs committee from Monique St. Louis, RDCK grants coordinator “A measure of success will be if we can find matching funds to expand the project budget to include additional amenities.”

A final design and report was produced out of an extensive public engagement process in 2020, but those findings could change as the sagas of recreation in the region move forward.

“The work from two years ago will be used with the current consultations to map out next steps,” said RDCK general manager for community services, Joe Chirico, in 2024.

At the time of the Campbell Field conversation the broader community and RDCK staff were not aware of the closure of Pioneer Arena or the ongoing issues with the Nelson Curling Club and the issues with the Civic Centre Arena, Chirico added.

The Campbell Field project will be tempered with the broader context of recreation facilities in Nelson and Castlegar and electoral areas, Chirico stated.

“Any project at Campbell Field needs to add to the indoor/outdoor recreational mix and should not duplicate a current recreational service/facility,” he said.

The site's design may includes spaces for artisan markets, performances and events, creating opportunities for local businesses and cultural tourism, she said in her report.

“A small outdoor-focused park phase can minimizes development footprint and parking requirements, preserving green space and aligning with sustainable land-use principles,” said St. Louis.

Construction of the project could begin as early as 2027.

Field of dreams

In 2020, RDCK initiated a re-imagination process to explore how Campbell Field could better serve the region's growing demand for outdoor recreation. This process included stakeholder engagement with local municipalities, schools, and community groups, as well as a review of existing recreation facilities and community feedback.

The outcome of this process included a summary of public engagement and two design concepts.

“The goal of the funding is to construct an initial development phase for a future multi-use outdoor recreation hub that supports healthy lifestyles, community gatherings, and year-round activities,” said St. Louis. “The project will implement a process to identify and construct several of the outdoor functional amenities that were identified in predesign engagement in 2020."

Those features include (but not limited to):

Large roof-covered outdoor space for sports and performances;

Sport areas (soccer, skating, ball diamond);

Hard court surfaces for basketball and similar activities;

Walking and jogging trails connected to the Rail Trail;

Family-friendly spaces such as picnic areas, playgrounds, and gathering zones;

Special features such as a pump track and skatepark; and

Unique features splash pad, and artisan market space.

The project involves working with a Landscape Architect design professional to define a portion of the property which can be utilized for several outdoor park amenities within the project budget of $1 million while recognizing the desire to retain a large portion of the property for future phasing of indoor or outdoor functions.

“Another informational level of public consultation will be part of the project,” said St. Louis.

Timeline