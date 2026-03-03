Nelson News

Regional district conservation fund offers up support for nine Kootenay projects

Nine projects supported

Photo: RDCK The Local Conservation Fund will support nine projects throughout the regional district in its latest funding cycle.

Nine Kootenay conservation projects have been approved by the regional district to be supported under the latest round of the Local Conservation Fund.

A total of $139,972 will be given out to projects that help support wildlife species in the region, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors approved on Feb. 19.

Grizzly bear coexistence solutions

Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions is receiving funding to provide a 50 per cent cost share for residents to install electric fencing for farms, homesteads, orchards, and backyard food producers to prevent bear conflicts.

This project started in the Kootenay region in 2013 and has been deemed “highly successful,” with 547 electric fences installed to date.

Bear and agriculture conflicts create real and tangible threats for Kootenay Lake and Slocan Valley residents, and for recovering grizzly bear populations, read a report to the board on the program.

“With semi-rural and urban residents interested in raising local food, more people are keeping backyard chickens, sheep, pigs, beehives, and growing crops in their backyards,” the report read. “Livestock kills or property/crop damage perpetuates intolerance to grizzly bear presence in human settled valleys and leaves the Conservation Officer Service (COS) with limited management options.”

Properly installed electric fencing is an excellent tool for farms, homesteads, orchards, and backyard food producers to prevent bear conflicts, the report concluded.

Enhancing bat habitat

Okanagan Nation Alliance and Wildlife Conservation Society Canada are partnering to conserve local bat populations through a bat habitat and population monitoring program in the West Kootenay.

Bats play a role in supporting local agriculture and forestry through natural pest control, but decades of habitat alteration in the West Kootenay has reduced options for tree-roosting species, read an RDCK staff report to the board.

Projects led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance and Wildlife Conservation Society Canada aim to conserve local bat populations by assessing habitat quality, enhancing maternity roosts, monitoring species, and engaging landowners.

“Our project aims to enhance roosting habitat for bats in the West Kootenay, while continuing to monitor the effectiveness of these enhancements,” said Dana Blouin of the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada. “We are compiling data on occupancy patterns, temporal use, and species-specific use to inform the development of guidance on creating roost tree structures in logged areas.

“In addition, we are expanding our efforts to better understand bat migration and winter habitat use using long-term passive acoustic recording stations,” she said.

Kootenay Nature for Neighbourhoods program

The Kootenay Nature for Neighbourhoods Program mobilizes community action to address the spread of invasive plants on private lands across the RDCK.

Invasive species are a threat to ecosystem health, with the International Union for Conservation of Nature identifying them as one of the greatest global risks to biodiversity.

Over the past two years, funding from the Local Conservation Fund has supported the successful community-based Broom Bashers program. Building on this momentum, this year’s project expands to include Cytisus scoparius (Scotch broom), Tanacetum vulgare (common tansy), and Centaurea stoebe (spotted knapweed), while also incorporating the CKISS EcoGarden project.

Harrop Wetlands project 2026

The Harrop Wetland Restoration Project, located near Sunshine Bay in Harrop, aims to restore ecological functions and biodiversity in a historically degraded wetland system.

Originally restored in 2014 following years of ATV damage and seasonal amphibian die-offs, the site has seen multiple phases of intervention to improve hydrology and habitat quality, particularly for species such as the western toad (Anaxyrus boreas).

“Despite substantial progress in earlier phases — such as deepening wetland ponds, improving water retention, and planting native vegetation — ongoing challenges persist,” wrote Melanie Mobbs of the Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society.

These include low water levels during drought years, invasive species pressure (especially reed canary grass and bull thistle), ungulate browsing of native plants, and limited community engagement.

In 2025, Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society (FoKLSS) re-established momentum at the site, piloting effective invasive species suppression methods and launching a community stewardship program.

Slocan Valley Pollinator Highway project

A pollinator highway project in the Slocan Valley (Elk Root Conservation Farm), along with a project helping landowners reduce invasive plants on private land and take long-term, independent stewardship action (Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society), will boost local biodiversity and community resilience.

Phase one of the project is a three-year, phased approach to restore and enhance pollinator habitat at the project site. The results from phase one will inform the expansion of the Pollinator Highway Project (PHP) from its current location, which is alongside Passmore Lower Road, adjacent to Elk Root Conservation.

Future expansion aims to connect the project site south along Passmore Lower Road to Highway 6 and the Rail Trail south down the Slocan Valley.

“Pollinators provide some of the most important and well-known ecosystem services. However, according to the Canadian Wildlife Federation, declines in native pollinator populations have become a significant concern for conservation due to habitat loss and lack of floral resources caused by climate change and other factors,” said Kate Mizenka of Elk Root.

Pollinator declines, including an 80 per cent reduction of monarch butterflies over the last 20 years, put the health of natural ecosystems at risk.

Artificial bat roosts

Since 2023, the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) and Kootenay Community Bat Program (KCBP) have worked together to expand roosting opportunities for building-dwelling bats through the construction of bat condos and other artificial roosts in the RDCK LCF service area.

Building on that success, in 2026 the plan is to broaden outreach and strengthen community engagement by partnering directly with landowners.

“Many landowners have expressed interest in coexisting with bats but often lack the time, tools, or materials to build their own bat boxes, and locally, good-quality boxes can be hard to find,” noted the regional district report. “As a result, some end up purchasing inexpensive models that are poorly designed or ineffective.”

To address this, the project will purchase 20 high-quality bat boxes for installation at suitable properties and create educational videos demonstrating how to build, install, and maintain an effective bat box.

This approach will help landowners have access to proper roosting structures while also gaining the knowledge to support bat conservation independently.

Water monitoring for climate resilience in the RDCK

Living Lakes Canada is addressing climate pressure such as drought, altered precipitation patterns, and snowpack shifts by filling water data gaps in key watersheds in electoral areas D, E, and H.

The project will continue to collect long-term hydrometric, lake, and climate data, including re-installing stations at Trozzo and Winlaw Creeks in partnership with Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative (SIFCo).

“Hydrometric and climate data will help improve the watershed modelling tool that has been developed using the datasets produced from the previously-funded phases of this project,” the report for the project read. “The snow survey data contributes directly to the B.C. Provincial Flood Forecasting Centre, enhancing regional early warning and community safety.”

Advancing wetland stewardship and restoration

Wetland stewardship in the Slocan Valley and in Meadow Creek led by the BC Wildlife Federation will enhance habitats at Crooked Horn and Halleran Wetlands.

The goal is to support and recover biodiversity and species-at-risk, including western painted turtles and western toads, while strengthening watershed health for wildlife and communities.

“Both wetlands provide essential breeding, foraging, and overwintering habitat for native wildlife, including at-risk species such as western painted turtle (Chrysemys picta bellii), western toad (Anaxyrus boreas), common camas (Camassia quamash), and great blue heron (Ardea herodias),” said Neil Fletcher of the B.C. Wildlife Federation. “These habitats also contribute to broader watershed health by improving water quality, regulating hydrology, and supporting floodplain function.”

Planning for the future

Finally, the West Kootenay Watershed Collaborative Society will use innovative science to demonstrate how climate change and forest disturbance affect watershed stability and health, compiling and utilizing new data and maps to complete Nature Directed Stewardship Plans in both Laird and Redfish Creeks.

Photo: RDCK agenda The nine projects funded.

Funding the fund

Twelve years ago the Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP) partnered with the RDCK to establish a local conservation fund service in the Central Kootenay and still helps to administer the service.

The fund service was established after a successful public assent vote in November 2014 in electoral areas A, D, and E. In 2022, residents of electoral area H voted by referendum to join the service, expanding the fund service area to the Slocan Valley, and in September 2023, the RDCK approved electoral area F to join the service.

The financing mechanism is a parcel tax of $15 per parcel per year, which is applied to all parcels (residential, industrial, commercial) within the service area. The Local Conservation Fund’s terms of reference reflects the priority themes of aquatic systems and conservation of water, wildlife, and habitat.

The regional district is responsible for maintaining the integrity of the fund and retains the responsibility for final approval of all projects, grant payments, and financial audits of the fund.

KCP is responsible for administering the fund, including updating application and reporting forms, advertising calls for proposals, responding to enquiries, facilitating a formal technical review of applications, project evaluation, and overall program evaluation.