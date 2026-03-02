Nelson News

Avalanche near Kootenay Pass kills snowmobiler

Deadly slide near Creston

Photo: Nelson Search and Rescue A snowmobiler died in an avalanche in Kootenay Pass on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

There’s been another deadly avalanche in B.C.

This time it was in the Kootenays, west of Creston.

Creston RCMP reports one snowmobiler has died after a slide was triggered in Kootenay Pass on Saturday.

At around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, Mounties were advised of an SOS activation from a Garmin device in the Kootenay Pass area. Shortly after, they were informed that an avalanche had occurred involving two riders.

According to a post on Avalanche Canada’s website, the two snowmobilers were on a slope under a transmission line when they triggered the slide. Both men were extracted by other snowmobilers who were nearby, but one of them was non-responsive.

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the scene. A 23-year-old man could not be revived and died at the scene.

The avalanche was a 2.5 on the Avalanche Canada scale of 1-5. According to the report, it was a persistent slab, 150 metres in width, 120 centimetres at its deepest point, with a run length of 300 metres.

Avalanche Canada notes that large, persistent slab avalanches triggered by riders and occurring naturally continue to be reported daily in the region that includes Kootenay Pass. The danger rating is considerable.

This is B.C.’s fourth avalanche death of the 2025-26 season. Last week, professional snowboarder Stratton Matteson, was killed in a slide near Pemberton.