Cave explorer Katie Graham brings award-winning documentary 'Subterranean' to Nelson

Photo: Submitted Subterranean — winner of Best Adventure Film at the Banff Mountain Film Festival, among other awards — follows two teams of cave explorers on the cusp of discovering new territory.

KORE Outdoors, a Kootenay-based non-profit dedicated to elevating the region’s outdoor rec-tech sector, is hosting a screening of the award-winning documentary Subterranean on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.

The screening will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with featured explorer Katie Graham, hosted by adventure journalist Jayme Moye.

One team is led by Graham, a Kootenay-based accountant by day who became obsessed with Bisaro Anima, a cave system located outside Fernie that is believed to be the deepest in Canada. In the film, Graham attempts a high-risk scuba dive to push the caving record to new depths.

Following the 53-minute documentary, Moye will interview Graham on stage about key scenes from the film, her decision to leave accounting to pursue caving full-time, the founding of her Golden-based caving apparel company Minus 90, and what she’s planning for her next expedition.

Tickets: $20, available through the Capitol Theatre.

Trailer: https://www.subterraneanfilm.com/home#trailer