Junior boys basketball team from LVR delivers strong showing at provincial championship

LVR jr. boys at provincials

Photo: Submitted The LVR Grizzlies junior boys basketball team finished the tournament with a 1-4 record, showcasing resilience, teamwork and determination throughout the four-day event.

The L.V. Rogers (LVR) Grizzlies junior boys basketball team represented Nelson at the B.C. Junior Provincial Championship (Feb. 21-24) in Langley, capping off an exceptional season with a strong tournament performance against the province’s toughest competition.

After finishing the regular season with an 14–1 record, LVR earned a provincial berth and opened the tournament against the championship’s top-ranked team, Vancouver College, dropping the opener 89-52.

The squad went on to face a demanding slate of opponents, including Victoria’s Lambrick Park — a seven-point loss at 65-58 — Surrey’s Guildford Park — an eight-point loss at 57-49.

LVR also faced Grandview Heights Secondary — a seven-point loss at 65-58 — before a final matchup against Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays gave LVR a 74-69 win.

At the junior level, provincial competition does not differentiate between school sizes, meaning LVR competed against significantly larger schools from across British Columbia — a challenge the team met with determination and composure. The Grizzlies finished the tournament with a 1-4 record, showcasing resilience, teamwork and determination throughout the four-day event.

Individual performances were also recognized during the tournament. Mason Anderson and Kaiden Gower were each named player of the game twice, while Julius Chinnock earned player of the game honours once.

The provincial appearance marks a memorable competition for the team, and highlights the continued strength of basketball programming at LVR. Coaches praised the athletes’ commitment, sportsmanship, teamwork and ability to compete at a high level while representing their school and Nelson with pride.