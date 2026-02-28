Nelson News

Second spring semester opens for registration at Oxygen Art Centre

Fresh spring air at Oxygen

Photo: File Oxygen Art Centre's part two spring semester is now open for registration.

Part two of Oxygen Art Centre’s spring semester in Nelson is now open for registration.

The entire semester takes place from March 30 to June 20 at the artist-run centre’s downtown facility and online, featuring classes in poetry, drawing and printmaking, and everything in between.

Part two features more Life Drawing and Art Speak sessions, with additional weekly and one-day workshops on printmaking, colour and composition, collaging with personal photos and Chinese calligraphy techniques.

Favourites like Life Drawing and Art Speak return with new classes exploring still-life painting techniques and an immersive studio-based printmaking workshop with local artist Cath McIntosh, and a three-part outdoor drawing and walking class on local parks with local artist Keiko Lee-Hem.

In addition to in-person classes, Oxygen hosts two online classes held via Zoom, including “The Art of Submission: Submitting Creative Writing to Periodicals” with Susan Andrews Grace and a one-day online class, “Be Not Afeard: A Poetry Workshop for Beginners,” with Rayya Liebich.

The spring semester is broken into two parts, where students can sign-up for two different blocks of Life Drawing and the studio critique class, Art Speak with Emilie Leblanc Kromberg. Running over six and five weeks each, the sections provide new and returning students with a myriad of opportunities to engage in creative praxis.

Learn about the classes and your instructors on Oxygen’s website. Classes are small to create a dynamic experience for each student, but they fill up quickly.

Part one of the spring semester has been open for registration since Feb. 4. Many classes are already full or nearly at capacity. Part two is now open for registration as of Feb. 25. Additional classes and events will be announced on a rolling basis.

Oxygen’s Education program has offered professional art classes to adults and youth for over 22 years. The program is unique as it is developed and taught by established, professional local artists and art educators who share their skills and advanced education with the community.