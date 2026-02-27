Nelson News

Regional district to create service bylaw to deal with dangerous dogs in trio of rural areas

Photo: UnSplash Stock photo of an aggressive dog.

Dangerous dogs will be dealt with but not dirt cheap as the regional district has passed third reading on the legislation to establish a service for the regulation of dangerous and aggressive dogs in three rural areas.

The creation of a new service bylaw for dangerous dog control within electoral areas A, B and C passed three of the required four readings at the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board meeting on Feb. 19.

The maximum amount that can be requisitioned annually for the service can’t exceed $90,000, with area B footing 56 per cent of the costs, area A contributing 26 per cent and area C adding in 17 per cent of the cost — apportioning costs to participants based on population.

The RDCK is required to establish a dog control service if there is an intention to request assistance from the RCMP with the surrender of dogs.

The regional district did not have previous a regulatory framework for determining how to deal with aggressive or dangerous dogs.

“While instances of dangerous or aggressive dog behaviours in the community are not common, the regional district is not currently prepared to address them in a meaningful way,” RDCK research analyst Tom Dool said in a previous report to the board.

The Local Government Act (LGA) allows that the regional district may, by bylaw:

regulate the keeping of dogs;

require that a class of dog be muzzled in public; or

on leash or under control of a competent person while in a public place.

The regional district may, by bylaw, provide for the seizure, impounding and detention of unlicensed dogs, as well as animals considered unlawfully at large. The service allows the regional district to:

establish, maintain and operate facilities as pounds;

regulate and establish the fines and fees, including damages for trespassing on private property, to be levied and collected by pound keepers; and

provide for the sale or destruction of animals impounded if the fines, fees and other charges are not paid within a reasonable time.

Now that the bylaw is passed the regional district can designate a person as an animal control officer — as defined in Community Charter — in relation to dangerous dogs.

After passing third reading of the dangerous and aggressive dog regulatory bylaw — on Jan. 22 at the RDCK board meeting — electoral area H (Slocan Valley) was the only area which decided to move forward and seek voter assent for the service bylaw.