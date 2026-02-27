Nelson News

Petition looks to reverse planned closure of Ymir transfer station, recycling depot

Photo: Google streetview First Avenue in Ymir. The transfer station and recycling depot on Oscar Creek Road in Ymir is slated for closure on May 31.

The Ymir transfer station will not go gently into that good night after an online petition to save the transfer station was created in the wake of the regional district’s decision to close the facility.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s (RDCK) central resource recovery committee approved the closure of the Ymir transfer station and satellite recycling depot on Feb. 17 — ratified by the RDCK board two days later — for May 31.

But the unincorporated community of around 420 residents — 34 kilometres south of Nelson — now has 190 verified signatures on an online petition (Save the Ymir Community Waste Disposal Site) to keep the facility open.

For years, the site has served as a convenient and environmentally responsible solution for the people in the community, wrote petition creator, Heather Parsons.

“Having easy access to a local facility helps ensure waste is disposed of correctly, reducing the chances of illegal dumping and keeping our streets clean,” she explained. “Illegal dumping will attract more wildlife to the area putting residents and their pets at risk and becoming a growing safety issue within the community.”

Without the site, people will also be forced to travel to Salmo or Nelson, significantly increasing the distance to drive, which poses numerous issues such as increased greenhouse gas emissions, fuel costs and littering, Parsons said.

“Furthermore, the financial implications for individuals making regular trips to Salmo or Nelson are significant,” she wrote. “This facility is a public service that our tax dollars help maintain, and its removal would be a disservice to those who have relied on it for so long.”

In September 2023, GHD Limited was retained by the regional district to complete a system efficiency study of the regional district’s transfer stations and recycling depots, while ensuring regulatory compliance.

As part of the review, regional district staff developed target site traffic ranges for resource recovery facilities, taking into account distance and average travel time to the next closest transfer station and core recycling depot, as well as operational infrastructure.

Based on its proximity to other facilities, the optimal site traffic range for the Ymir facility was set at 10 to 20 visits per hour.

“Analysis of site traffic data identified that usage of the Ymir transfer station and recycling depot was generally below the minimum threshold for a facility located less than 40 kilometres or 30 minutes travel to another transfer station and core recycling depot,” said RDCK resource recovery projects advisor Heidi Branch in her report to the committee.

She said the Ymir facility provided limited waste disposal and diversion opportunities; to divert materials such as scrap metal, clean wood, organics, foam and flexible plastics, electronics, batteries and other materials from the waste stream, residents must bring these materials to nearby facilities in Nelson or Salmo.

“While the closure of the Ymir facility would require changes to waste management routines for residents in this area, residents would still have a similar level of access to waste management facilities as those located in other rural areas throughout the RDCK, and the next closest facilities are located in communities that residents would already need to access for gas, groceries, and waste management not available at the Ymir facility,” Branch wrote.

The Ymir facility costs $46,759 annually to maintain, including site maintenance, staffing, waste hauling and recycling hauling costs. In addition to these costs, the bin wall at the Ymir facility was deemed to be “aging” and would require some structural repairs to the retaining wall and fencing.

If this site remained open, the bin wall would require an engineering assessment (estimated cost $5,000-10,000) to understand whether the retaining wall could be repaired or if full replacement was required (up to $200,000 based on preliminary estimates for the replacement of similar bin wall at Marblehead in 2026).

The cost savings associated with the Ymir site closure would be approximately $42,000 per year, plus the consulting and capital costs for bin wall repairs, said Branch.

“The annual cost savings is slightly less than the current annual operating costs … as the waste disposed by this community would still need to be hauled from either Central or Grohman Narrows transfer station,” she concluded.