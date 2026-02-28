Fundraiser to stop homelessness in Nelson set to go
Keeping the chill going
Without Coldest Night of the Year the Ready for Home program wouldn’t be possible.
And without the Ready for Home program it wouldn’t be possible to help stop the cycle of homelessness in Nelson.
On Saturday, Nelsonites will walk together on the dark streets to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by homelessness.
The funds raised through the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser stay local and support the Ready for Home program that operates out of Ward Street Place.
The goal of the Ready for Home program is to stop the cycle of homelessness. It provides support to homeless individuals ready for housing, individuals newly housed and those at risk of losing their housing.
“The issue of affordable housing and the unhoused can seem insurmountable, which can sometimes leave folks feeling frustrated and helpless,” said Coldest Night coordinator Stephanie Myers. “The Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk is a very tangible thing people can do to directly support our neighbours to stay safely housed at Ward Street Place. You can walk, donate, or volunteer, and all of this will help our neighbours and our community.”
At the core of Ready For Home are housing support workers who directly support the residents of Ward Street Place to help with locating housing, transitioning into affordable housing and sustaining their existing accommodation.
Supports include creating individual action plans, setting up appointments, providing referrals, and establishing a sense of belonging and community.
The housing support staff work with each of the more than 40 residents of Ward Street Place.
“The data shows conclusively that if we can support people to stay housed for a period of two years, re-entry into homelessness is significantly diminished, and health outcomes are dramatically improved,” said Myers.
