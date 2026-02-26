Nelson News

Symposium set for March 13-15 in Nelson, Kaslo looks at how we orient to matter

3-day symposium on matter

Photo: Submitted Astrida Neimanis (with sand dollar).

A three-day symposium in Nelson and Kaslo featuring Kootenay and Okanagan artists and writers March 13-15 will include panels, workshops, a keynote talk and an art exhibition all centred on exploring humanity’s current relationship to matter.

“Our relationship with matter, which includes the elements that support our existence, have been taken for granted,” said symposium curator Deborah Thompson, a Nelson artist. “The symposium will focus on examining and re-imagining our attitudes towards matter, and the stories we tell that shape this vital relationship.”

Called “LOOT: Orienting to Matter,” the symposium will begin with a keynote address by UBC Okanagan feminist environmental and humanities professor Astrida Neimanis at 6 p.m., March 13 at the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery.

The event’s panels and workshops will be held March 14 -15 at the Langham Cultural Centre in Kaslo, starting at 10 a.m. each day. An art exhibition of new works on the symposium’s themes by a group of Kootenay artists, the Ten Thieves Artist Collective, will be on display at the Langham from March 7 to May 8.

Admission to LOOT’s events is free by donation. Registration is encouraged for the workshops, which include drawing, poetry, making art with natural materials, and a lakeshore geology walk.

Registration information and a detailed agenda for the symposium are at https://thelangham.ca

Thompson said the symposium grew out of readings and discussions held by the Ten Thieves Artist Collective.

“We became interested in a current global re-imagining of classical humanism from a feminist perspective,” Thompson said. “We embraced ideas of a new or post-humanism that are based on a kinship model of thinking, a re-enchantment with matter: insects, plants, microbes, animals, minerals and humans. What changes in our ways of living, working, and making art — in short, of being creative — might be necessary to refashion our relationship to matter?

“The panels at LOOT will consider some dimensions to this issue,” Thompson said, “including the consequences of functioning as an artist, the invisibility of women’s work, the current dialogue between science and art, the indigenous and black diaspora artist perspectives, and the effects of where we live on our lives.

“The workshops will animate matter through poetry and drawing, geological stories and bodies of water that surround and support us.”