Nelson News

RDCK board supports independent electricity producers

Backing independent power

Photo: Reel Life / YouTube The Silversmith/Sandon Hydroelectric Station

The Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors will send a letter in support of local efforts to lobby for fair and equitable wholesale rates for all electricity producers.

Area H director Walter Popoff made the motion during the Feb. 19 board meeting, spurred by a letter from Hal Wright, manager of Silversmith Power and Light Corporation in Sandon.

In the letter, Wright asks the RDCK for support in petitioning the B.C. government to “ensure fair policies and equitable power rates for all independent producers.”

Wright says that the survival of Silversmith Hydroelectric Station is in jeopardy due to apparent changes in provincial policies, which are also affecting other local hydro projects.

“Regulations and inequitable wholesale rates threaten Silversmith and discourage proposed local hydro projects (including in Slocan and Nakusp), and the long-term viability of Nelson Hydro,” he writes. “I respectfully request that the RDCK support our lobby efforts to the province to remove regulatory and policy impediments that threaten local power producers in British Columbia, [and] to apply fairness and consistency in wholesale rates and regulation for all electricity producers.”

Village of Slocan director and Mayor Jessica Lunn relayed Slocan’s similar struggles. The village spent over eight years, and received over $2 million in grants, to add a hydro system to their water system. But at the last minute, she said, BC Hydro pulled out, and there were no more calls for power.

“The rates — there doesn’t seem to be a method to the madness,” said director Lunn. “There are limited opportunities for small power production.”

The RDCK’s letter will focus on fairness and equity for all power producers, emphasizing the need for rates that account for small, decentralized systems — systems that can be critical for rural areas that can’t rely on the grid and current utility providers.