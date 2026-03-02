Nelson News

Organizational review says RDCK needs to work on prioritization, strategy

Structural issues at RDCK

Photo: file photo Regional District of Central Kootenay offices

A recent organizational review of the Regional District of Central Kootenay has confirmed that the RDCK’s core challenges are structural and systemic, rather than performance-based.

Samson, a consulting firm, was retained to undertake phase one of the organizational review, which focused on governance and administration. Phase one was not meant to redesign the organization, but rather to identify systemic issues, recommend near-term actions, and create a roadmap for deeper investigations.

The review found that the cumulative effects of legacy governance, fragmented internal services, and weak organizational prioritization have slowed decision-making, constrained strategic capacity, and created sustained pressure at senior levels.

The report notes that these pressures reflect governance and organizational design choices, not a lack of effort, professionalism, or strategic intent.

“This operating model is increasingly fragile, limiting organizational resilience and increasing exposure to succession, service continuity, and long-term sustainability risks,” reads the report.

Staff are reviewing the report, and will come back to the board at its March meeting with next steps.

The report’s six observations

Samson’s report makes six key observations about the RDCK’s current organizational state.

The first is that the RDCK relies heavily on the chief administrative officer (CAO) as the default organizational integrator. This model depends on individual capacity, rather than established structures and processes, which can slow decisions, constrain strategic leadership, and introduce risks to succession and resilience.

The second observation is how the senior management team (SMT) functions. Current SMT meetings focus on information sharing over collective strategic prioritization. This model also contributes to the CAO-as-integrator model.

Compounding the first two observations are board governance dynamics. The board often becomes involved in operational details, which can lead to lengthy discussions, repeated deferrals, and requests for more reporting. This increases staff workloads and, over time, reinforces reactive work plans and concentration of the workload on the CAO and SMT. Sub-regional taxation and service-specific voting can also cause directors to prioritize jurisdiction-specific interests over regional optimization.

As well, staff work plans sometimes function as repositories of directors’ requests, rather than strategic decision tools. Items are often added without evaluating capacity, order, or opportunity cost. These backlogs are not reflective of staff inefficiency, but rather weaknesses in governance-level prioritization.

Samson also found that internal services are fragmented. HR, corporate admin, IT, communications, procurement, and contracting are separated across departments, which can lead to duplication, inconsistent practices and missed efficiencies. These services are also often expected to execute without sufficient authority or coordination.

Finally, the sixth observation was about the RDCK’s fire services. The report noted there is some oversight in the RDCK’s fire services. But with many independent fire services operating with local autonomy, the RDCK is limited in its ability to standardize practices, manage risks, and leverage economies of scale. This model functions well because of strong individuals, rather than structural soundness, the report says.