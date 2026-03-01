Nelson News

Renovations almost complete at the New Denver food bank

Renovations almost done

Photo: Google Maps New Denver's food bank

The New Denver and Area Community Food Hamper Society is wrapping up renovations at the food bank.

Thanks to funding from Columbia Basin Trust, the New Denver food bank has new counters and shelves, new lighting, and a fan.

“It’s really made a difference in operations,” volunteer Sue Davies told the Valley Voice.

The renovations have created more space, which helps with accessibility, tidies things up, and provides more space for sorting.

The New Denver food bank is located next to the Donation Store at 803 Kildare Street. It serves residents from New Denver, Silverton and the wider area, from Hills to Enterprise Creek.

It is open on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, from 2:30-4:30 p.m., and serves up to 40 hampers per month. Patrons can choose from a mix of fresh, frozen and canned foods.

Donations can be dropped off at New Market Foods in New Denver.

The food bank is thankful for support and funding from local residents, Columbia Basin Trust and Food Banks B.C.