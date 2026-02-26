Nelson News

Nakusp high school soccer fields victim of vehicle vandalism

Soccer fields vandalized

Photo: Nakusp Secondary School The fields at Nakusp Secondary School were recently subject to vandalism.

On the night of February 14, the Nakusp Secondary School soccer fields were torn up by vehicle tracks. Nearby neighbours heard the noise in the night, and the damage was discovered in the morning.

“Any vandalism to a school is difficult,” said Peter Dubinsky, superintendent of the school district. “There’s the psychological piece, there’s the financial piece. Any dollars that go to fixing are dollars taken away from learning.”

The damage appears deliberate. Deep tires ruts have churned up the grass, soft and muddy from a warm winter. Shortly after however, the weather turned cold and a recent snowfall has covered the damage.

“With the snow, we don’t know right now what the total damage is,” said Dubinsky.

He noted that the fields are not just used by the school, but the entire community, particularly the West Kootenay Football Club, which hosts its year-end tournament on the fields.

“I don’t know the cost, how long it will take, or if it will interrupt activities in the spring,” said Dubinsky. “But it’s a real kick in the shorts when people make decisions to do unkind things.”