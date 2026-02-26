Nelson News

Spring break camp at Taghum Hall offers craft and theatre play

Photo: Lindsay Clague Ivy Clague, shown here with her eight-storey mouse house, will lead kids 7 – 11 through a week of crafts and theatre at Taghum Hall March 23 – 27.

Taghum Hall’s Creative Kids Spring Break Camp for kids 7 – 11 offers opportunities for imagination, fun, and new friends in a small-group setting.

There are three parts to this day camp, which runs March 23–27, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Creative crafting with Ivy Clague lets kids build their own miniature rooms using mostly recycled and found materials, with tips and techniques to build a unique environment. Additionally, there will be other creative craft explorations through the week, with crafting workshops happening every morning.

In the afternoons, theatre explorations with Ivy Clague and Sela Phillips offer a dive into the magic of the stage through the creation of a 15-minute version of Alice in Wonderland, with theatre games and skill-building for stage.

Participants will get to showcase these creations with an exhibition and performance for friends and family at week’s end.

The two camp facilitators bring to Creative Kids a lifelong passion for creativity. Ivy has developed her love for the stage through the Capitol Theatre’s Summer Youth Theatre productions and the Corazon Vocal Ensemble, and was also choreographer and assistant director on the production of Annie Junior.

The construction of an eight-storey Mouse House a few years ago ignited a passion for miniature-building. Sela, as Ivy’s assistant, shares Ivy’s love of stage and craft; together, they make a creatively dynamic duo.

“Creative Kids Spring Break Camp offers hands-on fun in visual and theatre arts with two very enthusiastic young women,” said Taghum Hall program committee co-chair Anne DeGrace. “What could be better?”

Registration is $250 at www.taghumhall.ca/youth; subsequent siblings receive a discount, and some subsidies are available.

Taghum Hall aims to build community through its year-round programs for kids, families, and adults. More information can be found at www.taghumhall.ca.