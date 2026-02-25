Nelson News

Stage set for Women’s Adventure Film Tour and silent auction

Adventure Film Tour returns

Photo: Submitted The Kootenay Climbing Association (KCA) — the non-profit behind the Cube Climbing Centre and the project to build the Cube 2.0 — is hosting its biggest community fundraising event of the year on Friday, March 6 in the Women’s Adventure Film Tour and silent auction.

It may be a silent auction, but the word is getting out about what could be the “greatest” silent in the Kootenay region.

The Kootenay Climbing Association (KCA) — the non-profit behind the Cube Climbing Centre and the project to build the Cube 2.0 — is hosting its biggest community fundraising event of the year on Friday, March 6 in the Women’s Adventure Film Tour and silent auction.

And this year, the association has outdone its previous events, said KCA vice president Jayme Moye.

“In addition to six standout films — filled with empowering stories, breathtaking landscapes, and inspiring women pushing their limits — we are hosting what’s become the greatest silent auction in the Kootenay (region),” she said.

This year’s Women’s Adventure Film Tour (which is curated in Sydney, Australia) represents an incredibly strong showing for British Columbia women, said Moye.

The auction has more than $15,000 worth of gear and apparel to auction off, including gift certificates from beloved local businesses and restaurants.

Some highlights:

Two spots on the Dec. 13-16, 2026 trip to Valhalla Mountain touring lodge, valued at $4,600;

One free night at White Grizzly cat skiing lodge, valued at $1,135;

The North Face Men’s Summit Series Tsirku GORE-TEX pro jacket, size L, valued at $1,130;

The North Face Women’s Summit Series Breithorn jacket, size S, valued at $530;

Northern Ultralight Sundown backpack, valued at $396; and

Two lift ticket vouchers for Whitewater Mountain Resort, valued at $308.

The venue is the Nelson United Church sanctuary. Doors open March 6 at 6:15 p.m. for the silent auction, with the film starting at 7 p.m. Bidding will continue during intermission, and winning bids will be announced at the end of the screening.

Whitewater Mountain Resort has sponsored the film screening. The film lineup includes six standout films from all around the world.

“I’m delighted that one of them, Beauty in a Fall, was directed and produced close to home — filmmaker Nat Segal is based in Revelstoke,” said Moye.

She said that La Rubia features Canadian climber Bronwyn Hodgins, who is based in Squamish.

On the screen

Run Antarctica: Beyond Limits

Filmmaker: Lissie Mary Geyer

An Australian ultramarathon runner and pain scientist, Donna Urquhart, sets out to break the world record for the longest run in a polar region. With no prior experience in Antarctica, no roadmap, and no guarantees, she faces the ultimate test of mind and body in Earth’s harshest environment. As Donna battles unimaginable challenges, she discovers something far greater than a record.

Trail to Bayanihan

Filmmaker: Cat Aeppel

Follow Sam’s journey as she pedals through diverse landscapes, celebrating the joy of biking and the power of community. As she explores breathtaking terrains and bonds with local riders — including the passionate Baguio crew — the film highlights the Filipino biking community’s role in shaping her journey. Grounded in Sam's search for cultural roots, Trail to Bayanihan ultimately reveals the wider family she finds through biking, transforming her quest for heritage into a celebration of shared humanity.

Beauty in a Fall

Filmmaker: Nat Segal

In her toughest adventure yet, Canadian mountain guide Julianna Howatt seeks to embrace her identity as a trans woman following a fierce struggle with Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD). Join Julianna on her journey to self-discovery in the face of an industry that struggles to accept folks who currently fall into the margins of mountain culture. Visiting the mountain-scapes that were her livelihood, she confronts her past experiences and her journey’s cost.

Beyond the Known

Filmmaker: Sami Sauri

What does adventure mean? For Sami, a multisport athlete and filmmaker, it’s movement and shared experience. In collaboration with Assos and Mammut, Sami leads a cycling expedition across Turkey with four women — strangers from different backgrounds, united by their love for riding. Together they navigate raw landscapes and remote villages, facing obstacles, falls, and unexpected moments that turn strangers into a team. More than a sporting challenge, this journey becomes a story of connection, resilience, and rediscovery

#MoCrazyStrong

Filmmaker: Jamie MoCrazy, Mark Locki

When professional skier Jamie MoCrazy suffered a serious traumatic brain injury following an accident at World Tour Finals 2015, her life was flipped upside down. Following years of rehab, Jamie’s miraculous recovery helped revolutionize TBI treatment at Vancouver General Hospital and charted Jamie on a course to help others with TBI challenges.

La Rubia

Filmmaker: Bronwyn Hodgins, Julia Cassou

In this all-female production, 32-year-old Canadian climber Bronwyn Hodgins faces burnout after a series of Big Wall expeditions. Unsure how to move forward she decides to shift her focus to sport climbing, thinking it will be less mentally strenuous than big walls. Little does she know that this new curiosity for training and athletic performance will plunge her into the most intense mental undertaking of her life.

Tickets are $22, and available online through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-adventure-film-tour-2025-tickets-1245557870119

Only ticket holders can bid at the silent auction.