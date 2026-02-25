Nelson News

G3 backcountry ski gear opens new research and development facility in Nelson

New Nelson R+D facility

Photo: File G3 has opened its new facility at the foot of the Selkirk Mountains in the Purcell Business Centre.

A former Lower Minaland-based backcountry ski gear manufacturer has moved its research and development facility from outside Vancouver to Nelson.

G3 (Genuine Guide Gear), the Canadian brand known for its innovative, dependable backcountry ski gear, has opened its new facility at the foot of the Selkirk Mountains in the Purcell Business Centre.

The decision to move to Nelson reinforces the region’s momentum as a hub for outdoor product design, manufacturing and repair, said Matt Mosteller, board chair of KORE Outdoors, the Kootenay-based industry alliance for gear makers and designers.

“The move is a clear signal that the Kootenay region’s mix of deep mountain culture, skilled workforce, and proximity to world-class testing terrain is becoming a competitive advantage for outdoor product innovation,” he said.

Effective Feb. 2, Nelson’s Cam Shute will take over the G3 centre as general manager, bringing three decades of backcountry ski-touring and mountaineering experience to the centre.

On the business end, Shute spent 18 years in senior management and product innovation with G3, later founding the product development consultancy Dark Horse Innovations. Now, he’s stepping back from Dark Horse to focus entirely on building G3’s future.

“Having this level of proximity to some of the best backcountry ski-touring in the country not only gives us a lot of integrity as a brand, it’s also incredibly advantageous for the product development cycle,” said Shute.

The Nelson location will also become the centre for G3 sales, service and repair, with G3’s operations and logistics facility located in Ontario. Shute calls the new Nelson centre the brand’s “spiritual home.”

He is a member of KORE Outdoors and said the organization’s vision for the Kootenay region as an outdoor rec-tech hub is on target.

“The Kootenay region is extremely fertile soil to grow and develop top-tier outdoor rec-tech companies,” he said in a statement. “G3 is the first larger brand to put a foundation here, and I suspect more will follow.”

Founded in 1995, G3 has a legacy of building reliable and intuitive gear designed to improve the backcountry experience for skiers and split-boarders worldwide. The company's core product categories include skins, bindings, poles and straps.