Torchlight Brewing calling it quits after 12 years in Nelson

End of run for Torchlight

Photo: Google Maps The owners of Torchlight Brewing in the city announced last week that they will be shutting down for good on Feb. 28.

A well-known Nelson micro-brewery is closing its doors.

It’s the end of a 12-year run for the brewery that first opened as a nano-brewery in June 2014 before expanding into a micro-brewery with a lounge in May 2017.

Co-owners Josh Secord and Craig Swendson (also brewmaster) said on social media that the decision came after “much reflection.

“This is not a decision we ever imagined having to make, and it comes after exploring every possible path to keep our operations going,” the post on social media explained.

It was not just about making and selling beer, the two explained in the post, but about the people who came into the establishment that made Torchlight an integral part of the Nelson scene for a dozen years.

“From the regulars who became family, to the team who poured their passion into every batch, to the community that welcomed us from day one, we are deeply grateful,” the post read. “Your support, your stories and your enthusiasm have meant more to us than we can express.”

The last day Torchlight will be open is this Saturday.

“And we hope you’ll stop by so we can raise a glass together one last time,” the post read.