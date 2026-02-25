Nelson News

Over dozen business celebrities will be ‘jailed’ by Nelson police for Polar Plunge fundraiser

Locked up for local athletes

Photo: Submitted Taking place on Thursday, this light-hearted event will see volunteers arrested and locked in a mock jail cell until they raise their assigned bail amount.

Witness Nelson police officers in action as local leaders, business owners and community champions are “arrested” and held until they reach their bail at the Jail and Bail fundraiser taking place this Thursday.

The funds raised will support the upcoming Special Olympics Polar Plunge at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Lakeside Park.

Taking place on Thursday, this light-hearted event will see volunteers arrested and locked in a mock jail cell until they raise their assigned bail amount. Their only way out? Calling on friends, family and colleagues to donate in support of local athletes participating in events throughout the year.

“This event is all about coming together to support inclusivity, having some fun, and rallying behind a cause that matters,” says Nelson Police Department Const. Lisa Schmidtke. “Our inmates are stepping up to be good sports and community champions, and we encourage everyone to help bail them out.”

Throughout the event, spectators can:

Watch live arrests from 12-1 p.m. throughout the downtown core;

See the detainees at the temporary jail at the Nelson Squash Club (330 Baker Street) from 1 p.m. onward, until they make bail; and

Donate on-site.

A sneak peak of some of the jailbirds include Thor’s Pizza Mike, Kootenay Co-op’s general manager Ashley Elliot and Matt Walker from the Nelson Brewing Co.

This is the seventh year that the Nelson Police Department has taken the plunge to support B.C. Special Olympics and athletes in the community.