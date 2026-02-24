Nelson News

Nelson signs up to deliver HomeSave energy retrofit program in city

HomeSave program to start

Photo: City of Nelson HomeSave program The HomeSave program — an energy retrofit program — is scheduled to be implemented on March 1.

The City of Nelson will be entering into the energy retrofit service for homeowners by agreeing to enter into a partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in the delivery of the HomeSave program.

City council in Nelson passed a resolution (Feb. 17) to enter into a funding agreement with the FCM under the Community Efficiency Financing program, with the director of corporate services executing the CEF agreement on behalf of the city.

The HomeSave program — an energy retrofit program — is scheduled to be implemented on March 1.

Formerly known as the EcoSave program — now rebranded under the Regional Energy Efficiency Program (REEP) — this initiative provides guidance, expert advice, and financial assistance to help homeowners upgrade their homes' energy efficiency.

“Retrofitting a home can be complex and costly,” read a website on the HomeSave energy retrofit program. “Many homeowners aren’t sure where to start, what upgrades make sense, or how to access the many rebates and incentives available.”

That’s where HomeSave comes in. The program connects residents with energy advisors to identify the best upgrades, such as insulation, windows and heating systems.

It also matches residents with available local, provincial and federal rebates, including specialized support for Nelson Hydro customers. As a result, it promotes significant energy reductions, targeting a minimum of a 20 per cent reduction in energy usage.

“HomeSave directly advances Nelson Next’s aspiration for a transition to low-carbon resilience that is financially accessible and benefits all residents, with a specific focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing buildings and improving household energy efficiency,” noted a city staff report to council.