Decrease on Kootenay Lake taking place in preparation for spring freshet

Drawdown on big lake is on

Photo: International Kootenay Lake Board of Control website The lake level will hold below that mark until the commencement of spring rise has been declared by the IKLBC, which corresponds with the beginning of the spring freshet.

The drawdown has begun on Kootenay Lake in accordance with an international order between Canada and the U.S., despite a lack of snow at the lower levels surrounding the lake.

Corra Linn Dam — which is operated by FortisBC — will now be operating to decrease the Kootenay Lake level at Queens Bay to 1,739.32 feet (530.14 metres) by April 1, noted the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control (IKLBC) on Monday.

“During that time, when lake inflow is increasing and Kootenay Lake is rising, Grohman Narrows (not Corra Linn Dam) limits the maximum outflow from Kootenay Lake,” noted the IKLBC in a statement.

During the spring freshet, the maximum allowable level of the lake is calculated based on a lowering formula defined in the Order of Approval — currently under review — until the lake returns to an elevation of 1,743.32 ft (531.36 m) as measured at Nelson.

Reaching that mark at Nelson will mark the end of the freshet period for the Kootenay Lake basin, the board explained.

“Record high winter temperature across the basin have resulted in a highly unusual lack of snow at lower elevations and near average snowpack at higher elevations in Canada,” the board of control said in a statement on Monday.

In the United States portion of the basin, snowpacks are generally lower than average, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre reporting the West Kootenay snow basin indices to be 105 per cent of the 30-year period of record normal, as of Feb. 1. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) is reporting lower percentages across the region, at 56 per cent of the 30-year period of record normal in the Kootenai Basin.

Feedback on the Order

The IKLBC is currently gathering input from the public and interested parties on potential changes to the regulation of Corra Linn Dam.

This initial information gathering will inform a plan of study to analyze potential changes to the operation of the dam affecting water levels throughout the year. The board is accepting input until March 1.

People can submit input directly to the contractor developing the plan of study at [email protected].

Upcoming

This year’s board and public meetings are scheduled for the week of June 1. Two public meetings will be held.

The first public meeting will be held on June 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Nelson, and the second will be held on June 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Bonners Ferry, ID with a virtual option.

Virtual registration will be available on the board website closer to the date.