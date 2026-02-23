Nelson News

Shutout at home over Thunder Cats ends Leafs’ 11-game skid

Leafs end losing skid

Photo: File The Nelson Leafs broke their 11-game losing streak with a 3-0 win at home over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The streak is over.

After losing the last 11 games in the tail end of the KIJHL season, the Nelson Leafs recorded a win, beating the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 3-0 at home in the NDCC in front of 675 fans on Saturday night.

Jacob Armstrong earned a 38-save shutout while Brandon Kendall netted the winner with his fourth goal, an unassisted shot late in the second period. Benjamin Turvey made 26 saves for the Thunder Cats.

The Leafs kept it relatively clean and only took three minor penalties — killing off all three in a rare sweep of the man disadvantage — but did not score in the three power play opportunities they had.

Nelson native and Nelson Minor Hockey product Oakley Dickinson, 16, scored his first goal of the season, while Tye Matthews added his fifth goal of the season. Another Nelson native — 17-year-old Larson Proctor — played in his ninth game for the Leafs.

On Friday night, the Leafs were edged 3-2 in Spokane against the Braves, who sit eight points ahead of them for the final playoff spot in the Neil Murdoch Division, but only two games are remaining in the season.

Deegan Sellers cashed in on the power-play to net his winning goal with just under two minutes remaining. Cameron Oien collected two assists and Jaiden Jakubowski made 36 saves for the win — his third in eight games for the Braves. Boyarski scored his sixth goal for the Leafs, while Sean Milford added his third goal, and Reid Schweitzer made 35 saves.

All three goals the Leafs surrendered came on the penalty kill, as the Braves went three-for-five on the night. The Leafs did not score in their five power plays.

Oien has established new season highs in all offensive categories and has 117 career points in 124 games with the Braves.

Around the Neil Murdoch Division

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (6) at Spokane Braves (1)

Ty Noseworthy netted the winner two minutes into the second period, while Karsten Hugenholtz made 28 saves for the win. His shutout bid was spoiled by Cameron Oien (23) with five minutes remaining in the game.

Michiel Leenders led Beaver Valley with two goals. The Braves retired former Edmonton Oiler Derek Ryan’s number 10 jersey during a pre-game ceremony.