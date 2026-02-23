Nelson News

Sunday night fire forces evacuation of residents of the North Shore Inn

Fire on North Shore

Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue Services No one was injured and the fire was contained to its original north Shore Inn unit by Nelson Fire and Rescue Services after the call came in around 11:30 p.m.

The cause of a fire in one apartment at the North Shore Inn is now under investigation after it forced the evacuation of its residents Sunday night in Nelson.

No one was injured and the fire was contained to its original unit by Nelson Fire and Rescue Services (NFRS) after the call came in around 11:30 p.m.

All on duty members responded immediately with six additional members responding from home, said NFRS fire chief Jeff Hebert in a release Monday morning.

Upon arrival of the first crew, smoke was observed coming from exterior windows, but a meeting with site personnel revealed the fire was in room seven and all tenants had been evacuated.

“With this information, the first arriving crew’s primary objective was controlling fire growth from the exterior until additional members could arrive,” said Hebert. “Upon making entry for an interior attack and primary search, the team found the fire room and quickly finished knocking the fire down.”

Firefighters then continued with their primary search to confirm that all tenants had evacuated by searching each room. After all rooms were searched and opened up, the crews used fans to clear the remaining smoke from the premises.

“The fire was contained to the room of origin and damage to the rest of the facility was limited to some isolated smoke and water damage,” said Hebert.

In all, eight firefighters responded to the incident with two fire apparatus, one command vehicle and one utility vehicle.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.