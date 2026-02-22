Nelson News

Four-time female blues vocalist of the year to play Taghum Hall

Soul-stirring blues concert

Photo: Submitted Tickets for Miss Emily and Kelly Fawcett, and information on all Taghum Hall programs, can be found at www.taghumhall.ca.

Taghum Hall presents a blues concert to stir your soul in March.

Miss Emily — named female vocalist of the year at the Maple Blues Awards multiple times — will be live on the Taghum Hall stage with locally-grown musical legend Kelly Fawcett on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

“This will be a night to remember,” said Taghum Hall Presents coordinator Dan Obradovic. “Miss Emily has earned so many accolades and awards, and folks here know Kelly Fawcett as an exceptional musician.”

In addition to female vocalist of the year (2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023), Miss Emily is a Juno Award nominee and won international songwriter of the year in 2022.

A veteran musician with a 22-year-long career, Miss Emily has developed a devoted following. Her newest album, The Medicine, was released in late 2025.“Miss Emily’s voice has got to be heard to be believed,” said Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip.

Fawcett, who now lives on Vancouver Island, is a member of several bands, among them The Beautiful Maladies, The Deb Rhymer Band, The Nick LaRivierre Band, The Clay Pigeons, Mostly Motown, as well as The Kelly Fawcett Band.

He’s played with blues legends such as Dutch Mason and Buddy Guy. Fawcett is a multifaceted musician, equally at home in jazz, soul, country, rock, and reggae as well as blues.

“Taghum Hall Presents” showcases touring and local musicians, offering a sweep of musical genres from Baroque to Bluegrass.

Taghum Hall is operated by the Taghum Community Society, a non-profit organization that aims to build community through its programming, which includes concerts, theatre, workshops, festivals, and youth programming throughout the year.