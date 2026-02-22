Nelson News

Nelson firefighter fundraising society raises funds to feed SD8 students

Hungry minds in SD8

Photo: Submitted The Nelson Professional Firefighters Charitable Society presented $500 to each of four Nelson schools to feed students and families in SD8 on Feb. 12. (From left) Nelson professional firefighters Adam Banilevic, Chas Misener, Wildflower Nelson principal Nick Graves, Hume Elementary principal Sacha Kalabis, Rosemont Elementary principal Lindsay Mackay, Nelson professional firefighters Gerry Schmidtke, Chris Thast, James Sorrey and Marc Thibault. Missing from photo: South Nelson Elementary principal Dawn Snell.

The Nelson Professional Firefighters Charitable Society has raised $2,000 for School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) elementary schools in Nelson for the fourth year running — $500 each for Hume Elementary, Rosemont Elementary, South Nelson Elementary and Wildflower Nelson.

The society raises money annually through a fall charity golf tournament and a winter “boot drive” in December when they collect money from local shoppers and visitors outside Nelson businesses to benefit a variety of community organizations and causes.

Funds donated to the school district will be used to buy food items that other food programs don’t provide, or to feed students after school or during weekends and holidays.

“The kids literally eat up whatever we provide,” said principal Nick Graves. “We bought several boxes of apples recently and they were all eaten within a couple of days. It’s so great to be able to provide healthy food to hungry students and see them devour it in front of you.”

Principal Graves said that families whose children attend Nelson area schools have varying levels of need and the Nelson professional firefighters’ monetary donations allow students to eat healthy, good food so they can think, create and learn.

Nelson firefighter Chas Misener said that the Nelson professional firefighters are committed to supporting the community they live and work in.

“This is all off duty. This is where we do [fundraising] to help the community outside of our job,” he said. “We have built so much good credit being part of this community as firefighters that it’s our way of showing that people have been so great at supporting us, we want to support them.”