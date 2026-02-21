Nelson News
An evening with Sarah Louise Butler: Community Book Club at the Nelson Library
Local author Sarah Louise Butler will discuss her new novel, Rufous and Calliope, on Feb. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Nelson Public Library.
Butler will discuss her new novel, Rufous and Calliope, offering insight into her creative process and engaging directly with readers.
This gathering is part of the library’s Digital Detox Series, which encourages stepping away from screens and fostering meaningful, in-person connection.
Ten copies of the novel will be available at the library for a one-week loan period. All community members are welcome to attend, participate in the conversation, and celebrate local literary talent in a warm, engaging setting.
