Mild weather means good fishing on Kootenay Lake as skiers pick up rods

A winter day on the lake

Photo: Reel Adventures Fishing Charters Fishing should remain consistent in February if the water remains the same temperature.

Spring is almost here but good fishing on the big lake continues until it arrives.

January was a good month for fishing and so far February has started out good as well, said Kerry Reed of Reel Adventures Fishing charters based in Nelson.

“Due to the water temperature remaining above the 40C degree mark, the fish have remained active,” he said. “There have been lots of days with 15 to 20 fish coming to the boat. And a few slower days, but still pretty consistent.”

Due to the mild weather and lack of snow, the guides have been entertaining a lot of new clientele, said Reed. Ski groups from all over the world have now found a new favourite day off, or rest day.

“That’s right, a day on the lake in the middle of winter; what a great way to experience the lake and give a different perspective of the mountains which they’ve been skiing,” said Reed.

And, as a bonus, even a few fresh fish for the bbq, making for the perfect Canadian winter day.

The latest catches have been the usual rainbow trout between two to five pounds, and the odd one up to 10 pounds. Bull trout are fewer, said Reed, but some people have caught a few similar sized ones to the rainbow trout, with one person even reeling in an 11-pound bull trout.

“Weather looks good for the extended forecast, so you might want to experience a day on the lake in the middle of winter,” he said.

What are they biting on

Since it’s been mostly rainbow trout, fishing has been concentrated mostly on the surface.

Rainbows have been chomping on the Lux Flies bucktails and lately on the new three-inch Lyman plugs, with a Gibbs Croc out back down the middle.

“In fact, yesterday, the Croc caught the first three fish before the bucktails took over,” said Reed.

And for the bull trout, downriggers have been running between 100 to 160 feet deep. The favourite set-up has been the Gibbs STS flasher followed by the green pistachio hoochie or the Skinny G in the No Bananas pattern.

Ironically enough, our biggest bull trout have actually been caught on the surface on the Croc,” said Reed. “However, we are marking lots of fish down deep, so its always good to cover the options and have a downrigger out, for sure.”

Lucky numbers for the bucktails have been 203, 204, 215 and 222. And the lucky Croc has been the Brass/fire stripe or firewing.

“Fishing should remain consistent if the water remains the same temperature, so look forward to what the rest of February has to offer,” Reed concluded.

