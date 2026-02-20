Nelson News

Nelson to deliver pre-treated organics FoodCyclers city-wide in new program

Photo: FoodCycler Nelson residents wishing to receive a FoodCycler are encouraged to register online at nelson.ca/organics.

A chicken in every pot; a FoodCycler in every kitchen.

The City of Nelson is looking to make good on its intention to put an electric, countertop kitchen appliance — a FoodCycler that dries and grinds food scraps into a dry, odour-free, nutrient-rich soil — in all eligible households across the city.

On Tuesday night during a special meeting, city council approved a phased rollout of the pre-treated organics program with the purchase of up to 1,000 additional FoodCyclers to allow more Nelsonites to be included in the one-time pilot project.

During a Feb. 6 budget meeting city staff had proposed a recommendation to implement a city-wide pre-treated organics program for a six-year period (followed by a re-assessment). That would involve the purchase of a total of 1,900 additional FoodCycler appliances for the roll-out, equipping all remaining eligible Nelson households.

City manager Kevin Cormack said the city had made a commitment to the community that it would do an organics diversion program.

“And only certain people have food cyclers, but everyone's paying for them,” he said. “So that's part of the reason why we're recommending going ahead, just fulfilling that commitment and balancing that bit of unfairness right now, that some have the program and some don’t and everyone's paying for it.”

The pre-treated organics program pilot launched in 2023. Following a program evaluation in 2024, Nelson city council approved an extension of the pilot. Two years later, the current inventory of 2,400 FoodCyclers was fully distributed, complete with a resident education campaign.

Once the full-scale pre-treated organics program is implemented, with regulatory and educational support, households would be expected to divert approximately 155 kilograms of food waste per year on average.

Adopt a FoodCycler

All homes with curbside garbage collection by the City of Nelson are eligible, regardless of whether you own your home or rent.

A new stock of appliances will be available this year; residents wishing to receive a FoodCycler are encouraged to register online at nelson.ca/organics.

Hitting for the cycle

The city-wide program would include the purchase of 1,000 additional FoodCycler appliances, with direct delivery to residents by Food Cycle Science in 2026, an extended warranty for the current inventory of appliances, and the continuation of the local FoodCycler repair program.

Improvements will also be made to the central drop-off system for pre-treated food waste.