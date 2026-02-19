Nelson News

Cost of maintaining current collection of facilities needs to be discussed publicly, councillor urges

Question called on facilities

Photo: File The cost of maintaining the current collection of city-owned buildings needs to be discussed with the public, says city councillor Rik Logtenberg.

Although the piper will soon have to be paid when it comes to the cost of maintaining aging public facilities in Nelson, no policy yet exists to sell or scrap any of the current roster, and the reality of the facility issue has not been properly publicly communicated, says one Nelson city councillor.

Until a conversation about selling occurs at the elected official level, a conversation about paying for the current collection needs to be communicated with the community, said Coun. Rik Logtenberg, before the situation forces a sale.

On Tuesday night during a special council meeting, Logtenberg noticed the draft version of the 2026 five-year financial plan contained policy decisions on the fate and future of city-owned buildings, even though the budgetary process has not included any policy creation directing disposition of buildings.

City staff had indicated — through two budget workshops and discussion on Tuesday — that the city owned too many buildings with some it did not need, there was a significant bill to be paid to maintain the aging infrastructure, and taxes would need to rise steeply to pay for their upkeep, or significant borrowing undertaken.

Logtenberg admitted the city was significantly underfunded in terms of its facilities, but it was a conversation that first needed to happen with the community so when the reality of sale or a rise in taxation came about, Nelsonites would not feel blindsided.

“I don't feel like people are grasping the scale of what needs to be done. I think it's also a very difficult thing to communicate to people unless it's through some jolt of reality,” he said. “I think what they need to hear clearly is that all of these buildings that we've got are incredibly expensive to maintain and they're going to be even more expensive in the future.

“That should be the baseline that everybody's aware of so we're all clear, and then you can start to make some decisions. From that basis, you can say, ‘Okay, now we've got to start looking at what some of the buildings are we're going to dispose of,’ and look seriously at the big picture, right? Because that could include the airport. It could include other buildings. When the public is really clear about what the problem is, they're going to be far more open-minded to solutions to building solutions with us.”

If the conversation is not entered into right now, Logtenberg explained, it is going to be a lot harder in the future if the city has to start looking at disposing of a few buildings that are really important to the community and people are not in a place to let go of them.

“What I'm trying to get at, basically, is if you're going to go into consultation, which you are, I would rather you start that conversation with a jolt of reality for everybody,” he said about the forthcoming public feedback period regarding the 2026 financial plan.

Coun. Leslie Payne agreed.

“I think there does obviously need to be a recognition that maintaining what we have is becoming impossible with the current level of taxation,” she said. “Do we want to contribute as a community to the commons so that those facilities continue in perpetuity? So I think that's the conversation.”

City manager Kevin Cormack said the financial plan proposed on Tuesday — which will now be brought out to the public for feedback — is still a workable plan until council decides what will be done around municipal buildings.

“I think we've said this from facility workshop one, that we have too many facilities, and we need to kind of get those down to the core facilities that we need,” he said. “And, you know, I know there's apparently been some press around what facilities that we were disposing of or not, but council has not made any decisions on that.”

City council had given city staff the go-ahead to start to explore what the value of different facilities was, Cormack explained, what those different options were, and to report back on the options.

However, in the latest draft financial plan is the implications of the disposition of buildings, said Logtenberg, and that's a policy decision that has much broader implications for the community than just a tax increase.

“And so what I'm saying is the ideal way to do this is first lay the facts in front of people. In fact, even a two per cent (capital taxation increase) isn't enough. The reality is it's much higher if we were going to keep the buildings we've got,” he said. “This is what we're talking about. It's going to be something like a six per cent or seven per cent tax increase. That's just to keep things from falling apart. That's the baseline.

“Now you've got the context for talking about the disposition of buildings, which you may discover that when you actually start naming buildings … it becomes a different, not theoretical, conversation. And we start to say, 'You know what, I would have rather taken a little bit of pain early on rather than lose KSA or even, you know, something that we're not even considering like this building.’ And we might find that the public is completely against that.

“What I'm saying is that the order of this conversation with the public is backwards. Let's start and make it very clear what it's going to cost. And then — especially if we're engaging the public with that number — we can start to say we've got some solutions. We've got a lot of ideas. We've got a really smart staff that's helping us work it through.

“That's the ideal. I know that's probably not where we're going to end up.”

Logtenberg said he didn't think anybody around the council table was arguing for keeping all of the buildings.

“It's how you communicate it and how you bring the public along is the question,” he said. “Start with the clear; put it in front of the numbers, in front of people, that it’ll be a 25 per cent tax increase or whatever it is, just to keep business as usual, keep all the buildings we've got. Obviously, nobody's going to go with that. So then what are the solutions to it?”

City chief financial officer Chris Jury said there was nothing in the financial plan saying the city would be selling a building, so council did have time to then present those options to the public.