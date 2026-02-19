Nelson News

Museums, galleries and live-performance venues benefit from accessibility renovations

Improving accessibility

Photo: Submitted The Silvery Slocan Historical Society is adding an accessible washroom and other features at the Silvery Slocan Museum in New Denver with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

Barriers will be removed to access the rich and extensive collection of the Silvery Slocan Museum as part of a Columbia Basin-wide project to improve access to some of the region’s top cultural venues.

Museums, galleries and live-performance venues will benefit from a $1.23-million Columbia Basin Trust program to help ensure more people can enjoy the spaces — including people with diverse abilities.

In New Denver, the Silvery Slocan Museum features a collection of artifacts and interpretive panels that take visitors back to the early days of exploration and mining in the surrounding mountains.

The Silvery Slocan Historical Society is installing an accessible washroom and making upgrades such as adding new flooring and handrails, through a new Columbia Basin Trust program.

The improvements will provide physical support, improve stability and promote confidence for visitors, especially those with mobility challenges or balance issues, said Henning von Krogh, society president.

“The project will also create a fully accessible washroom for museum visitors and for people using nearby downtown services,” said von Krogh.

The New Denver project illustrates how important it is to remove barriers so more people can fully participate in the cultural life of their communities, said Kris Belanger, CBT senior manager, delivery of benefits.

“Whether someone is visiting a museum, attending a performance or taking part in a local event, this support helps ensure those experiences are accessible, welcoming and inclusive,” said Belanger.

Funding may support architectural planning and design informed by people with diverse abilities, infrastructure upgrades such as elevators, or adaptive equipment and technology, including hearing loops that enhance audio for people who are hard of hearing.

In Castlegar, the Kootenay Doukhobor Historical Society will complete infrastructure improvements at the Doukhobor Discovery Centre ($48,500), while the Langham Cultural Society in Kaslo will finish an accessibility review of the Langham ($6,100).

There will be two projects funded in Nelson, including the installation of accessible seating and a hearing loop at the Capitol Theatre ($73,900), and upgrade the infrastructure and audit website. At the Nelson and District Museum there will an accessibility gap analysis report completed for the museum, archives and gallery ($10,000).

In Rossland, Miners Hall will receive new automatic doors, an upgrade to the audio-visual system, new equipment to add sound dampening to the hall ($75,000). The Salmo Valley Youth and Community Centre will complete an accessibility assessment and detailed gap analysis report for the centre ($12,700).

In Silverton at the Silverton Memorial Hall, the village will upgrade and relocate its audio-visual system and install automatic doors ($57,100). Just to the south, the Slocan Valley Legion will be upgrading its exterior ramp and stairs ($75,000) and the Charles Bailey Theatre in Trail will be installing automatic doors, way finding signage and completing a website audit ($75,000).