Community coalition presents case, and ask, for KSA building to city council

A plan for KSA revealed

The arts community coalition looking to occupy the current Kootenay School of the Arts building on Victoria Street has asked city council for free rent while it establishes its footing at the campus.

A coalition of artists, cultural workers and community partners throughout the regional district — led by the West Kootenay Regional Arts Council (WKRAC) and the Nelson District Arts Council (NDAC) — appeared before Nelson city council Tuesday night to reveal its feasibility study to determine the future-use potential of the Kootenay School of the Arts (KSA) building.

On Oct. 17, 2025 Selkirk College announced that the campus at 606 Victoria Street would be shut down, ending the KSA program at the conclusion of the academic year. After the closure the college will end its lease of the city-owned building.

Although the presentation on Tuesday night illustrated short-term (two-year) operating and governance considerations and realities for the building — as both a creative and a community hub — it did contain a major ask from the city.

“We will be asking council for two years grace on rent of the space,” said WKRAC executive director Kallee Lins. “So we've taken that into our financial model, an assumption of a two-year, lease-free period. And that leaves all of our overhead costs, which are essentially insurance, maintenance and operations and utilities. So that rounds out to about $290,000 per year.”

At the end of the two-year pilot period, there are a few potential scenarios that have been assessed, said Lins, with the most mutually beneficial in which the cultural community would launch a capital campaign with the end goal of purchasing the facility.

That idea resonated with some on council. Coun. Rik Logtenberg mentioned council had just finished a conversation that night around the draft 2026 five-year budget and the plan was to eventually dispose of a number of buildings, such as the KSA location.

NDAC executive director Sydney Black said the coalition understands it has two years to get organized to move forward with a purchase.

“There will be built into the governance structure checkpoints along the way to verify this model, as well as make tweaks to the governance structure and continue to advance conversations around the ownership pathway,” she said. “So that will be ongoing work over the next two years.”

But the goal of the Tuesday night presentation was to pitch the ask from the city as a start, Black said, and then as soon as the coalition received notice of that being a possibility, it would “hit the ground running instead of spending months developing a structure” that might not be approved.

City manager Kevin Cormack said one idea had to be clarified first before discussions of a sale went any further.

“Council has not made a decision on selling this building … but we're looking across our portfolios. Certainly this is a building that's not core to our operations, so it would be one under consideration,” he said. “No decision from council has been made at this time on selling any particular building.”

Mayor Janice Morrison said no decision would be made on Tuesday night about the fate of the building, or the coalition’s ask for free rent, since it was a committee of the whole meeting.

“Any decisions that we make have to be made at a business meeting,” she said. “This is a significant decision to be made so it's not made at the COW. So just on that, I just want people to have some clarity because I think a lot of people might have come tonight thinking that this was the moment that the decision was going to get made. This is not that moment. So stay tuned, everybody.”

Lins said there will be an “absolute” final report in late February that should firm up the commitment of the various arts organizations interested in being part of the project.

A motion was made to refer the report and the request back to city staff, with the item to come forward at a future business meeting.

Emerging vision

There's definitely a demand for creative cultural spaces in Nelson, said Black.

“There was a feeling that the existing KSA space hadn't been utilized at its maximum capacity, and there was a clear opportunity for expansion of its use,” she said.

The emerging vision is one that includes leveraging the existing spaces and resources to support the broader community, to build a bridge to the international art scene and to solidify or further solidify Nelson's reputation as a cultural tourist destination.

The feasibility study involved seeking out precedents and similar situations to help create a new model for the building, with a focus on including spaces that operate in a more rurally-focused setting.

“And when we look at the comparable spaces, we see that generally those spaces are not operating with a large profit margin, just so we understand what we are potentially looking at here,” said Black.

Another common practice at other art centres is to have paid staff working alongside a volunteer board of directors.

Revenue projections were based on space rentals, primarily both to annual anchor tenants and to more flexible arrangements for community members. There will be a gradual revenue increase between year one and year two, said Lins, with revenues based on public funding, private funding and earned revenue.

With over $300,000 in expenses expected in year one, and the full stream of revenue yet to be realized, the centre would operate at a potential loss of nearly $90,000 in its first year, said Lins.

“As we mentioned briefly, the building is in overall good condition, which means we don't foresee any obstacles to immediate tenancy in August,” she said. “There is a goal, a very high priority goal, to get accreditation back for the programming at the centre, the educational programming in particular. That timeline is unclear at the moment, but there are some very promising discussions with Emily Carr.

Jim Holyoak speaks

Nelson-based artist and Emily Carr University instructor Jim Holyoak spoke last during the evening, and he summed up the feelings and the vision for the KSA building.

Here are his words:

“Hello, everybody. My name is Jim Holyoak. I'm a professional artist based here in Nelson and an instructor at Emily Carr University.

“I'll be meeting with the president of Emily Carr tomorrow with Genevieve Robertson, who's my partner and also an instructor at Emily Carr. And that will be to discuss the possibility of accreditation, either Emily Carr offering credits or accepting transfer credits from KSA in a revised form.

"And I'd like you all to imagine how amazing that would be and what that would do for our community. Revitalized KSA would strengthen Nelson's reputation as a destination city, not only for tourism, but for culture, education and innovation.

“And accredited fine arts programming could coexist and amplify all the other activities that have been proposed by the steering committee, creating a dynamic multi-generational cultural hub.

“And to the economic argument, the arts create jobs, attract students, stimulate cultural tourism and support small businesses. A strong arts ecosystem draws creative professionals and young families seeking vibrant communities. A revitalized KSA with an accredited programming would position Nelson as not just scenic, but as intellectually and culturally vibrant place to live. So it's an investment in Nelson's future.

"Our steering committee is made up of dedicated, passionate, and experienced people, artists, educators, and arts workers who have a vision, collective will, and capacity to bring something amazing into being, given enough time. And I can't help but try to address some of the intangibles that haven't been spoken. Because the value of art is so difficult to quantify, it's often underestimated. Yet the evidence is really clear.

“The creation and experience of artwork profoundly shapes how we perceive and understand the world. It strengthens attention, communication and critical thinking. It reduces stress, regulates emotion, helps process trauma. According to the World Health Organization, engagement in the arts plays a significant role in preventing, managing and treating illness and promoting health and well-being.

“Research shows that creating and experiencing artwork improves memory, adaptability, and learning. And when mental health improves, physical health improves. So arts helps people live longer, longer, healthier, more fulfilled lives.

“And it's not just individualistic, it's civic. Art fosters creative, problem-solving that allows us to question assumptions, reframe narratives and envision alternative futures. It generates shared experiences and stories that build belonging. It creates conversation, strengthens cross-cultural understanding, and fosters civic engagement. And in this way, artwork strengthens democracy.

“We just need enough time.”