Man last seen Feb. 10 at North Shore Inn now reported missing
Search for missing man
Photo: Nelson Police Department
Silas MacCreadie is six-feet-tall, 196 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are looking for information to help locate a 27-year-old Nelson man that has been reported as missing since Feb. 10.
The Nelson Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to help find 27-year-old Silas MacCreadie, last seen on Feb. 10 at the North Shore Inn in Nelson.
“The Nelson Police Department is asking anyone who sees Mr. MacCreadie to call the police immediately,” at 250-354-3919, said NPD Cpl. Christy Debienne in a statement.
At this time a clothing description is not available, said Debienne.
