Nelson News

Man last seen Feb. 10 at North Shore Inn now found: NPD

Missing man found

Photo: File Nelson police are reporting that a man reported missing since Feb. 10 has been found.

Nelson Police Department's Cpl. Christy Debienne says that a Nelson man reported missing since Feb. 10 has been located. There are no longer any concerns for his safety.

The name and photo of the individual have been removed.

ORIGINAL FEB. 18

Police are looking for information to help locate a 27-year-old Nelson man that had been reported as missing since Feb. 10.

The Nelson Police Department requested the public’s assistance to help find the man last seen on Feb. 10 at the North Shore Inn in Nelson.

At the time a clothing description was not available.