Market set to be set on Baker Street and Cottonwood Falls Park

Farmers’ market springs up

Photo: File Vendor applications for the 2026 Nelson Farmers’ Market season will open Sunday, March 1.

Nelson’s city-owned farmers’ market is expected to open its 2026 season with its popular Baker Street and Cottonwood Falls Park locations intact, but with an asterisk.

Last year, Nelson city staff unilaterally decided to re-locate the downtown Wednesday market from Baker and Hall streets to the Cottonwood location during the week — a disastrous move that caused vendor dissent and customer apathy.

The move was made to accommodate several downtown construction projects which allegedly absorbed too much parking, and increased congestion in the downtown.

Although for the 2026 season the Nelson Farmers’ Market management is maintaining the Wednesday location — the 600 Block of Baker Street and the Hall Street Plaza — it might be disrupted, the city noted on Wednesday in a press release.

“While early-season planned construction in downtown Nelson may require a temporary relocation, the market will return to Baker Street when the work is completed,” a statement from the city Wednesday afternoon read.

The city did not indicate when such a move would be made when the road construction is set to begin, and how long the market might be shifted.

Throughout the 2025 season, the market included over 257 local farm, food, and artisan vendors from across the Interior, with more than 45 vendors at each weekly market throughout the season.

The first Saturday market at Cottonwood Falls Park will take place may 16, and will continue each Saturday until Oct. 31. The first Wednesday market is slated for June 3, and will continue until Sept. 30.

There will also be a Mother’s Day garden started market on Sunday, May 10 at the Hall Street Pier. As well, summer night markets on Baker Street are scheduled for July 24 and Aug. 21, while Harvest Fest on Baker Street will take place Sept. 20.

Get involved

Vendor applications for the 2026 Nelson Farmers’ Market season will open Sunday, March 1, with full application details shared on the City of Nelson website at nelson.ca/market.

Community members can follow the Nelson Farmers’ Market on social media and visit the City of Nelson website for the information if the market is on the move.

Speaking of markets

A Let’s Talk Engagement opportunity is now open to collect feedback, ideas and insights for future market planning.