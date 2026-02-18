Nelson News

Draft financial plan for Nelson city budget schedules continual tax increases to 2030

Photo: City of Nelson agenda screenshot For 2026, the $171 average tax increase in Nelson is largely apportioned to a $73 extra ask from the Nelson Police board, followed by a $49 rise from “general,” a $22 jump for infrastructure and a $20 increase for fire, and a $6 Nelson Library board bump.

As Nelsonites prepare to absorb the punch of a projected 7.75 per cent tax increase for 2026, in five years taxpayers could have a standing eight count of four more increases that carry a nearly $1,000 uppercut, according to a draft budget outlook.

On Tuesday night at a special council meeting, Nelson chief financial officer Chris Jury revealed a schedule of the projected taxation increases, with a roundhouse to the solar plexus of nine per cent in 2027, or an increase of $214.

The projected average tax increase for a single family dwelling — valued in Nelson by B.C. Assessment at $694,000 — could rise from $2,204 in 2025 to $3,156 in 2030, not including water, sewer, resource recovery and Nelson Hydro.

That means a rise of $952 in five years, for an average increase of 7.45 per cent until the five-year plan tracks through to 2030.

Coun. Kate Tait wondered why the average increase was different than the data presented to council at a special budget meeting on Feb. 6.

“Can you explain why it is different?” she asked.

Jury said he was building “a little bit more wiggle room” in the budget for 2027 — which has a nine per cent prediction — and didn’t want to set an increase too low so expectations would be dashed if a higher percentage was called for.

“So let’s set those higher expectations now and we will work hard to try and bring that down,” he said.

Jury said the continual rise well above inflation for operations — projected at 6.75 per cent in 2026 — was attributed to the city having to work through some of its collective bargaining agreements with city staff.

“We have to catch up for … that higher inflationary period, post COVID,” he told council Tuesday night. “So we are looking at higher operating increases for the next two to three years. Hopefully those will normalize a little bit back to those inflationary levels.”

For 2026, the $171 average tax increase is largely apportioned to a $73 extra ask from the Nelson Police board, followed by a $49 rise from “general,” a $22 jump for infrastructure and a $20 increase for fire, and a $6 Nelson Library board bump.

Next steps

If the taxation increase does not sit right with you, the public engagement segment of the budget process begins now — which is ongoing until Feb. 28 — with a date for a city council meeting of March 3 to reveal the feedback collected.

The March 17 council meeting will see the first three readings of the five-year financial plan, with April 14 slated for adoption of the plan.