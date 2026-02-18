Nelson News

Neighbours of Edgewood's Universal Ostrich Farm file lawsuit against CFIA and RCMP

Photo: Bowen Assman RCMP at the Universal Ostrich Farm

The neighbours of the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C. have filed a lawsuit against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and RCMP, alleging the agencies illegally occupied their property for months.

The plaintiffs, Alyson Turnbull, Trevor Klug and Margaret Greba, own a farm and residential property at 224 Langille Road, adjacent to the Universal Ostrich Farm.

Turnbull is the niece of Karen Espersen, co-owner of Universal Ostrich farm, and helped organize fundraising for the farm in the early days of the bird flu outbreak that eventually led to the cull of the flock by the CFIA.

A lawsuit filed Feb. 10 in BC Supreme Court alleges the CFIA and RCMP use three warrants to create “an illusion without evidence” that the property at 224 Langille Road was an ostrich farm.

“The plaintiffs were not involved in the operation of an ostrich farm nor was there any involvement of the plaintiffs in the activities forming the basis of the warrant,” says the lawsuit.

“The warrant contained no legal, moral or statutory right to occupy the property of the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit goes onto to claim the authorities had no legal right to occupy the land, construct kill pens for the neighbouring ostrich cull, or restrict the owners' movements.

The plaintiffs also claim they were mocked and ridiculed by officials when attempting to enforce their property rights.

"The conduct of the RCMP and CFIA constituted abuse and caused mental distress to the plaintiffs," the suit alleges.

The lawsuit claims the authorities caused significant property damage by spreading contaminated hay and using heavy machinery that destroyed 100-year-old trees and left deep ruts in the soil. The owners say they were also prevented from harvesting their own crops or allowing family to visit.

The lawsuit is seeking a variety of damages, including for harassment, as well as a permanent injunction to prevent further trespass on the property.

None of the allegations from the lawsuit have been proven in court and the defendants have 21 to respond to the claim.