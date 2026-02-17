Nelson News

Investigation continues into the death of Nelson resident Jordan Jollimore

RCMP investigate death

Photo: Submitted Jordan Jollimore was 37 years old at the time of his death.

Information in the case of a man that was found deceased near Grohman Narrows Provincial Park three years ago is still being sought by police.

Nelson RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in the continuing investigation into the death of Nelson resident Jordan Jollimore.

On Sept. 24, 2022, Jollimore was found deceased alongside Highway 3A and 6, west of Nelson near Grohman Narrows Provincial Park. Jollimore was 37 years old at the time of his death.

“Investigators continue to actively examine the circumstances surrounding this incident and are urging anyone who may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward,” said Nelson RCMP detachment commander Cpl. Derek Pitt in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).