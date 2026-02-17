Nelson News

Human Rights Tribunal dismisses discrimination complaint against IH by former registered nurse

COVID-19 case dismissed

A former Creston registered nurse for Interior Health that was terminated after refusing to become vaccinated against COVID-19 has had her complaint of discrimination dismissed by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

The decision by Tribunal member Shannon Beckett on Jan. 22 in the case of Donna Maatz against Interior Health Authority (IHA) stated that Maatz had no reasonable prospect of success and was dismissed under section 27(1)(c) of the Human Rights Code.

“Specifically, I find she has no reasonable prospect of proving she had a disability that was connected to her decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine,” wrote Beckett in her decision. “I also find that she has no reasonable prospect of proving the conjecture and unfounded theories she says informed her decision to refuse vaccination amount to Code-protected political belief.”

Although Beckett felt Maatz’ belief about government overreach in the context of medical autonomy had a reasonable prospect of amounting to a Code-protected political belief, she said she agreed with “Tribunal decisions that have held that the Code’s protection based on political belief does not extend to a person’s decision to express their political belief by refusing to abide by a law or other legal instrument.”

Maatz worked as a registered nurse for IHA for 25 years before resigning from her employment on Oct. 3, 2021. At the time of her resignation, she was a clinical coordinator at a long-term care facility in Creston.

In her case against IHA, Maatz said IHA discriminated against her based on her physical disability and political beliefs when it “constructively dismissed” her when she refused to become vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Sept. 2, 2021, the B.C. provincial health officer (PHO) issued an order mandating that staff working in residential care facilities, including long-term care facilities, were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The order was made pursuant to the Public Health Act, and was legally binding. The PHO order did not expressly reference any exemptions from the vaccine requirement.

However, it stated that a person subject to the PHO order could request reconsideration based on a “medical contraindication,” and no exemption from vaccination based on grounds other than medical grounds.

“The Oct. 4 iteration of the PHO Order expressly stated that given the multiple risks and impacts of COVID-19 on public health and B.C.’s healthcare system, the PHO decided she would not consider a request for an exemption from the vaccine mandate other than on the basis of a medical contraindication to vaccination,” said Beckett in her decision.