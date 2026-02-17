Nelson News

Nelson Public Library launches panel on artificial intelligence and loneliness

Panel discussion on AI

Photo: Submitted The library is more than analog. Patrons use space to work with their technology.

Just how artificial intelligence is shaping everyday life is the subject of an upcoming community panel discussion.

The Nelson Public Library is hosting the panel exploring how AI affects us in “Connected or Alone? Exploring Social Isolation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

The panel will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28 from 7–9 p.m. and will feature a 90-minute panel discussion on AI’s impact on social interaction and mental wellbeing.

The panel includes Priya Biswas, executive director of the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST), and Stephen Harris, Selkirk College School of Business instructor and founder of AILaunchpad.ca.

Rounding out the discussion, the panel will include representatives from the healthcare community who bring firsthand insight into the connection between well-being and social isolation, with additional panelists being announced shortly.

“Together, they will offer insight into the opportunities and challenges AI presents for community connection,” said library adult services coordinator Fraser Sutherland.