Nelson News

New virtual-counter service offers help to rural residents for court processes

Free court services

Photo: Submitted The virtual counter connects people with court registry staff remotely by video or phone for help with general inquiries, court forms and other topics related to Provincial and Supreme Court processes.

Free, convenient help and advice navigating the court system is now available from anywhere in the West Kootenay with the launch of a new virtual-counter service.

The virtual counter connects people with court registry staff remotely by video or phone for help with general inquiries, court forms and other topics related to Provincial and Supreme Court processes.

“Navigating the justice system can be challenging, especially for people who face barriers accessing in-person services,” said Niki Sharma, attorney general, in a statement. “People need support that adapts to their circumstances and remote access through the new virtual counter transforms the way we help people.”

Court registry staff can answer questions in real time, share court forms and links, and arrange followup calls. People can choose to connect by video or phone. Confirmations are sent by e-mail and, if a mobile number is provided, by text. In-person services remain available at court registries.

Convenient, centralized service

The virtual counter operates through a single queue, so people receive the same level of service no matter where they live.

Staff can draw on regional expertise as needed, improving access to the court system for people throughout the province, especially those who face barriers to access in-person services.

“The virtual counter marks a major step forward in modernizing how people receive court services,” said Lain Nicoll, registry technician, court registries. “Virtual counter helps replace overloaded phone lines with a system that is clearer, faster and more inclusive for everyone in our province.”

How the virtual counter helps people

The virtual counter supports user with a variety of Provincial and Supreme Court (civil and criminal) processes.

Assistance through the virtual counter can include help with:

explaining steps in a family, civil, small claims or criminal matter;

clarifying next steps after receiving a court order, notice or registry correspondence;

directing people to the right registry, online service or resource;

understanding which forms are needed and how to complete them; and

using electronic court systems to confirm existing information, such as remand days, chambers schedules or small claims sittings.

Operators can support with understanding court processes, but cannot provide legal advice, help people complete forms or set court dates.