New virtual-counter service offers help to rural residents for court processes
Free court services
Free, convenient help and advice navigating the court system is now available from anywhere in the West Kootenay with the launch of a new virtual-counter service.
The virtual counter connects people with court registry staff remotely by video or phone for help with general inquiries, court forms and other topics related to Provincial and Supreme Court processes.
“Navigating the justice system can be challenging, especially for people who face barriers accessing in-person services,” said Niki Sharma, attorney general, in a statement. “People need support that adapts to their circumstances and remote access through the new virtual counter transforms the way we help people.”
Court registry staff can answer questions in real time, share court forms and links, and arrange followup calls. People can choose to connect by video or phone. Confirmations are sent by e-mail and, if a mobile number is provided, by text. In-person services remain available at court registries.
Convenient, centralized service
The virtual counter operates through a single queue, so people receive the same level of service no matter where they live.
Staff can draw on regional expertise as needed, improving access to the court system for people throughout the province, especially those who face barriers to access in-person services.
“The virtual counter marks a major step forward in modernizing how people receive court services,” said Lain Nicoll, registry technician, court registries. “Virtual counter helps replace overloaded phone lines with a system that is clearer, faster and more inclusive for everyone in our province.”
How the virtual counter helps people
The virtual counter supports user with a variety of Provincial and Supreme Court (civil and criminal) processes.
Assistance through the virtual counter can include help with:
- explaining steps in a family, civil, small claims or criminal matter;
- clarifying next steps after receiving a court order, notice or registry correspondence;
- directing people to the right registry, online service or resource;
- understanding which forms are needed and how to complete them; and
- using electronic court systems to confirm existing information, such as remand days, chambers schedules or small claims sittings.
Operators can support with understanding court processes, but cannot provide legal advice, help people complete forms or set court dates.
- To access the virtual-counter service, click here.
More Nelson News
- Agreement to boost securityCanada - 11:53 am
- Cold night for hikersOkanagan Mountain Park - 11:38 am
- 'High risk offender' arrestedOsoyoos - 11:32 am
- Vees sweep Royals 5-2Penticton - 11:16 am
- Women will get TogetHERKelowna - 11:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Orca West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library