Artist and venue applications now being accepted for ArtWalk 2026

Photo: Bobbi Barbarich

One of the biggest culture events of the summer in Nelson is now accepting applications for artists and venues.

“The Nelson and District Arts Council (NDAC) aims to make the 38th annual ArtWalk another hit summer event for artists, local arts lovers, tourists, and local businesses,” said ArtWalk coordinator Stephanie Myers in a statement.

This year, NDAC is again asking business owners to consider becoming an ArtWalk venue to support the local arts community as well as beautify their walls.

“The event populates unique venues with quality, locally produced artwork chosen by the venue operator to fit their walls and business branding,” said Myers.

After the two opening nights (Friday, June 26 and Friday, July 31), art will be available to view at the participating venues during their regular hours until Sunday, Sept. 4.

Participating artists will be stationed at their venues alongside talented performers and entertainers on the opening nights from 6-9 p.m. A new set of artists will have their work on display at each opening.

Professional and emerging artists alike are encouraged to apply for ArtWalk; not all applicants will be selected, but priority will be given to artists showing recent work not previously exhibited at ArtWalk or other Nelson venues.

To support the community’s artists, NDAC will only be charging a $100 application fee for businesses.