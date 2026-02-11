Nelson News

In wake of Tumbler Ridge shooting, SD8 offers counselling, mental health services

Photo: File

One of the region’s school systems is offering its help to local families and students in the wake of the shooting in Tumbler Ridge, which involved the deaths of seven school students and staff.

A total of nine people are dead after the shootings Tuesday in the community in B.C.'s Peace region, including the lone suspect who police said died at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School by suicide.

In School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) on Wednesday, SD8 superintendent Trish Smillie said the well-being of students and staff “remains the district’s highest priority and that meetings are taking place in all SD8 schools and district offices to share information and resources related to school safety and mental health,” and to provide opportunities for staff to support one another.

SD8 already offered student counselling and mental health services, including school-based counsellors, a dedicated district mental health and addictions coordinator, and specialized support staff. These services are available to support students academically, socially and emotionally, including specialized services like youth substance use counselling, noted the SD8’s website.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of children and the adults who care for them,” said Smillie in a statement Wednesday morning.

“Tragic events can affect children, youth and adults in different ways, even when there is no direct connection to the community involved. Withdrawal, sadness, anger and other emotional responses are normal reactions. Reactions may vary by age, past experiences and other factors.”

The district will continue to focus on school safety and care for students and staff in the weeks ahead, she added.

For more information on that help, families can contact their school principal.

All SD8 schools are flying flags at half-mast this week out of respect for the lives lost.