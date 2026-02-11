Nelson News

Dry conditions shrink snowpack slightly, but overall conditions still above normal: Bulletin

Snowpack above normal

Photo: B.C. River Forecast Centre Precipitation as percentage of normal for the lower portion of B.C.

The regional snowpack is on a slippery slope as the end of the snow accumulation season known as winter nears, but the pack of white up high is still keeping its nose above normal, according to the latest B.C. Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin.

Produced by the B.C. River Forecast Centre, the bulletin has pegged the precipitation accumulation in the upper reaches of the West Kootenay as 105 per cent of normal, well above the 76 per cent recorded at this time last year.

Although the current calculation (as of Feb. 1) is down from the Jan. 1 average of 117 per cent — approximately two-thirds of the annual snowpack — with another two to three months remaining in the snow accumulation season, changes can still occur in the overall snowpack and seasonal outlook.

However, seasonal weather forecasts from late January by Environment Canada indicate a greater likelihood of above normal temperatures from February through April for the region.

Storm activity during the first half of January supported generally above-normal mountain snowpack accumulation across the region, the bulletin noted. A warm atmospheric river event from Jan. 10-13 brought mild, wet conditions, resulting in snowmelt at some lower-elevation stations.

This was followed by a shift to more stable weather, with a strong high-pressure ridge developing, ushering in a prolonged period of warm and very dry conditions, leading to limited snow accumulation.

January temperatures were generally warmer than normal across the region, though no area experienced extremely warm conditions.

“Precipitation patterns were mixed, with notably dry conditions in parts of the southern Interior,” the bulletin stated.

Photo: B.C. River Forecast Centre Snow basin indices as of Feb. 1.

Generally dry conditions are expected for the upcoming seven-day weather forecast.

Based on current snow conditions, there is an increase in spring snowmelt (freshet) flood hazard for the West Kootenay. But the bulletin warned that flood hazard associated with extreme rainfall and rain-on-snow during the freshet period remains a hazard regardless of snowpack levels.

“This outlook could change as snowpack levels progress over the coming two to three months, with the April 1 snow survey period being the benchmark survey for understanding upcoming seasonal flood hazards with increased certainty,” the snow survey read.

On the flip side, drought is typically enhanced due to less favourable weather conditions in the spring, such as a very warm and dry period from April through June.

Across the province, as of Feb. 1 the provincial mountain snowpack is normal — averaging 96 per cent of normal — decreasing from 107 per cent on Jan. 1. Last year, the Feb. 1 average of all snow stations in British Columbia was well below normal, at 72 per cent of normal. Snow basin indices are higher in almost every region of the province compared to 2025.

Photo: B.C. River Forecast Centre Snow basin indices comparison, 2025 to 2026.

A deeper dive

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the U.S. National Weather Service/NOAA issued a La Niña advisory in fall 2025.

The most recent update available from the CPC (dated Jan. 8, 2026) indicated that La Niña conditions persist and likely transitioning to ENSO-neutral in January-March 2026 (75 per cent chance).

La Niña is the cool phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). La Niña is often linked to cooler temperatures for B.C. and wetter weather for the South Coast and Vancouver Island in the winter months.

When winter La Niña conditions exist in B.C., the April 1 snowpack is often above normal, particularly for the southern Interior. La Niña conditions that persist into the spring can lead to late-season snow accumulation and delayed snowmelt, which increases the hazard for freshet flooding.