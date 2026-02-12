Nelson News

Kootenay Lake Forest Landscape planning project accepting public input

Management input sought

Photo: Province of B.C. The Kootenay Lake Forest Landscape planning area.

A local partnership between the province of B.C. and First Nation governments is in development for the Kootenay Lake Forest Landscape plan (FLP).

The contributing First Nations in the Kootenay Lake FLP are: yaqan nuʔkiy, Shuswap Band, Adams Lake Band, Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw, and Ktunaxa Nation Council Society.

The Kootenay Lake FLP initiative focuses on improving forest management for the 1.2 million-hectare Kootenay Lake Timber Supply Area (TSA) in southeastern B.C., with a current allowable annual cut of 550,000 cubic metres.

“This initiative could bring together Indigenous knowledge systems, Western science, and community perspectives to guide forest management in a way that reflects First Nations values and promotes long-term sustainability,” read a statement from the province.

The project is in the early planning stage, and public input is encouraged.

Include input by filling out the short survey by Feb. 13.

Kootenay Lake Forest Landscape planning area

The Kootenay Lake Timber Supply Area (TSA) is in southeastern B.C. between the Selkirk and Purcell Mountain ranges.

North of the TSA is Glacier National Park and to the south is the Canada-United States international border.

The Kootenay Lake FLP First Nations partners and B.C. government are working on establishing a process to enable communities and interested parties’ input.

The three largest communities in the TSA are Nelson, Creston and Kaslo.