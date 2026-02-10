Nelson News

NPD calls for service in last week show large percentage ‘suspicious’ in nature

Suspicious figures revealed

Photo: File Twenty per cent of the calls for service fielded by the NPD were regarding suspicious activity.

Suspicious occurrences occupied nearly one fifth of the calls for service Nelson’s police force attended in the last week.

Thirty-two times the Nelson Police Department (NPD) officers were heading out to investigate the nature of the complaint during the week of Feb. 1-7, according to an NPD release Monday afternoon.

With 159 total calls for service in the week, that accounted for 20 per cent of the NPD departments calls, with only assisting public and other agencies — such as Emergency Health Services — edging it out for top spot (21 per cent).

One mental health-related incident and one overdose were also reported during the period.

The report also revealed that one female was arrested on an outstanding warrant as part of Project Footloose, focusing on foot patrols in the downtown. In addition, one Motor Vehicle Act violation ticket was issued, as well as three tickets and seven warnings issued under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.