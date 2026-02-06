Nelson News

Several reports of suspicious activity reported to police

Photo: File Multiple reports of suspicious activity have been reported to police.

It was much ado about nothing.

Nelson Police Department have received “multiple reports of suspicious activity” involving people checking vehicle and residential doors in various areas of the city.

However, there have been no forced entry or thefts reported at this time.

“Nelson police are actively patrolling affected areas and continuing to monitor for suspicious behaviour,” read a statement from police Thursday morning, but which areas were affected by the activities was not released.