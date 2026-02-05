Indigenous artist donates two pieces to Kootenay Lake Hospital
Artist donates to hospital
A local Indigenous artist is helping bring some colour to the walls of the oncology department at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson.
Johnny Mukwa has donated two pieces, Forest Spirits 1 and Forest Spirits 2.
Originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Mukway has mixed Anishinaabe and Métis ancestry. In February 2025, he began an apprenticeship under the guidance of the renowned Woodland artist Mark Anthony Jacobson, marking the beginning of his journey in this distinctive style. Since embracing the Woodland style, Mukwa has had several well-received art shows in the Kootenays. His work is characterized by vibrant colors and intricate designs.
“My father is currently fighting cancer,” said Mukway. “Woodland art is often referred to as medicine painting, and it carries profound healing qualities. It is my hope that these paintings can bring a sense of peace, strength, and comfort to patients and their families during their healing journeys.”
The two pieces are on display in the hallway where oncology patients and their families can see them.
“We truly appreciate Johnny’s generosity and his wonderful contribution to Kootenay Lake Hospital. Having Indigenous art in our facilities sends the message that everyone is welcome,” said Tyler Van Ramshorst, director, clinical operations, Kootenay Lake Hospital.
You can view more of Johnny’s art here.
