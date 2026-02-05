Nelson News

Woman handed 2-year jail sentence for drunk crash that killed three

Photo: Provincial Court of BC - Jeanne Brock Cranbrook courthouse

An Invermere woman was sentenced to two years in jail last week for killing three people in a drunk-driving incident in the summer of 2024.

Haley Watson pleaded guilty last June to impaired driving causing the death of 21-year-old Gavin Murray, 25-year-old Brady Tardif and 25-year-old Jackson Freeman. The crash occurred on the evening of July 9, 2024 near the community of Wilmer, B.C., just north of Invermere.

Watson, who had just turned 21, had met her friend for dinner near Fairmont Hot Springs earlier in the evening, where she had two mixed vodka drinks. She was a novice driver at the time and was prohibited from driving with any alcohol in her system.

But after dinner, she drove to Murray’s home in Wilmer to meet up for drinks with her friends Murray and Tardif, along with Freeman who she met for the first time that night.

The four of them drank at Murray’s property for about two hours, listening to music and chatting outside on the summer evening.

At about 10:30 p.m., the group ran out of beer, and Watson volunteered to drive them to the liquor store.

They travelled south along Westside Road, which had a speed limit of 60 km/h, and Watson reached speeds of 118 km/h.

As they approached a corner that had a suggested speed sign of 50 km/h, Watson lost control and the truck rolled over an embankment, striking a power pole. The collision broke the pole and the truck came to a rest on its roof.

Watson’s phone’s automated emergency system alerted emergency services and first responders arrived soon after.

Tardiff, Murray and Freeman were all pronounced dead at the scene and Watson was taken to Invermere & District Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She told paramedics she had consumed alcohol that night and a blood sample showed Watson had double the legal limit of alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Profound loss

During sentencing submissions, 26 family members and friends of the three victims provided victim impact statements to the court, detailing the grief they've gone through and profound impact their deaths have had.

“To the loved ones of Brady, Jackson and Gavin, I know that no words I can say, nor any sentence this court can impose on Ms. Watson, will assuage your grief,” Justice Lindsay Lyster said in her sentencing decision.

“Your young men are gone, far too soon. I want you to know that I have reflected on your victim impact statements and that I am deeply sorry for your losses.

The court also received 20 letters of support for Watson from family and friends.

Justice Lyster noted that Watson continued to drink alcohol after the crash, but attended a residential treatment facility this past summer and reports that she has remained sober since her time there.

“I have no doubt that Ms. Watson is sincerely remorseful for having made the decision to drink and drive, a decision, which as she said, changed the world in seconds,” Justice Lyster said. “It appears however that she still focuses to some significant degree on the harm she has suffered, rather than on the harm suffered by the victims and their families.

“Her remarks in court reflected significantly greater insight and acknowledgement of her responsibility than was contained in the pre-sentence report. This was a traumatic event with tragic consequences. With time, continued support and treatment, I believe that Ms. Watson will be able to consistently take full responsibility for her actions, and to use her experience to help others not to make the same ruinous decision she made on the night of July 9, 2024.”

'Reckless behaviour must be condemned'

During sentencing submissions back in December, the Crown sought a five-year prison sentence while defence sought a two-year conditional sentence order, which would have seen her serve her sentence under house arrest conditions.

But Justice Lyster determined that while a conditional sentence order was not appropriate, a two year jail sentence was. Her jail sentence will be followed by a three-year probation period.

"Such a sentence, while at the low end of the range, will signal to the public that this was a serious crime and that such reckless behaviour must be condemned," Justice Lyster said. "At the same time, Ms. Watson is very young and has excellent rehabilitation prospects."

In addition, Watson will be required to complete 240 hours of community service and will be prohibited from driving for three years after her incarceration.

Justice Lyster noted that Watson has struggled with her mental health since the crash, and her and her family have been subjected to harassment, threats and vandalism of their home.